QUINCY -- In the middle of the chaos that was March 2020, former Quincy University softball pitcher Torie Bunzell Kueker received a phone call.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference called to let her know she had been chosen for induction into the conference hall of fame.
However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony was canceled.
And then canceled again in 2021.
Finally, two years later, Kueker was officially inducted into the GLVC Hall of Fame at a ceremony May 24.
“It is pretty exciting,” Kueker said. “It just seems like a lifetime ago that it all happened. Being around it all again has really brought back the memories of pride. It’s been a pretty fun adventure for me and my family and teammates.”
Torie Bunzell pitched for the Hawks from 2008-11. During her collegiate career, the Utica, Ill., native was a two-time All-American, four-time GLVC first-team honoree and a two-time GLVC Pitcher of the Year.
Kueker set many school records at Quincy, including victories (95), innings pitched (930.2) and shutouts (46). She recorded 10 no-hitters, including three perfect games. The former QU standout also holds the program record for strikeouts with 1,539, once an NCAA Division II record.
Despite the numerous individual accolades Kueker posted at Quincy, she said it was not an individual journey.
During her speech at the ceremony, Kueker thanked her parents for their sacrifices, her teammates and coaches for their belief in her, and her long-time pitching coach Rob Smeets.
But one teammate that stood out to Kueker was former catcher and QU Senior Administrator Carla Passini.
“She was the one with the plan,” Kueker said. “She remembered every hitter, she remembered every at-bat, she called all the games, all the pitches and she knew what she was doing back there.”
“She was a true friend on the side as well. She sacrificed a lot of her time practicing outside of practice with me, listening to my doubts. I always say she turned my glass half full. She was always my positive pep gal.”
The two played each other as rivals in high school but finally got to know each other as teammates at QU. Since their playing days ended, Kueker and Passini are still good friends 11 years later.
Passini attended her former pitcher’s hall of fame induction ceremony and Kueker will be a part of Passini’s wedding later this month.
Passini says she realizes now how special it was to play with someone of Kueker’s caliber.
“Looking back, and you hear her numbers and what she was able to accomplish, there’s just no words to describe that,” Passini said. “Now that we’re 10 years plus out, it’s really quite remarkable what she was able to achieve.”
