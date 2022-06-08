From the time he first stepped foot on Quincy University’s campus, pitcher Riley Martin has been described as a fierce competitor.
After having an “average” fall during his first semester in the 2016-17 academic year, Martin entered winter break looking to better his game.
“I knew he was going to be special when we came back from winter break,” QU head coach Matt Schissel said. “I said, ‘Oh man.’ He took the fall serious, he went home for winter break, put on 15, 20 pounds and came back ready to pitch.”
Five years later, Martin was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round. It was the highest a Quincy Hawk has ever been selected.
He is now pitching for High-Class A South Bend, Ind.
Since receiving that call from the Cubs, the Salem, Ill., native has impressed in the minors. Starting at Single-A Myrtle Beach, Martin pitched in eight games in 2021 before going on a tear for the Pelicans this season.
Martin pitched his way to an 0.68 ERA in Myrtle Beach in 2022 and earned Carolina League Pitcher of the Week before being promoted to South Bend.
Since arriving there, the left-handed pitcher has struck out 37 batters in 23 innings.
Martin’s fastball has been clocked in the low 90s. He struck out 152 batters in 78 innings during his final season for QU.
Martin pitched lights out for South Bend last Saturday, throwing 3 scoreless innings and striking out seven in a 6-2 Cubs win.
While he has seen great success since making the jump to pro ball, the southpaw attributes a lot of his achievements to people he worked with in Quincy.
“I was learning from a former big-leaguer in Josh Rabe, and Matt Schissel also was a big help in my career,” Martin said. “(Schissel) talked me through the mental side of the game and different pitch groups that I could use to attack hitters. He was a big key for my success.”
The lefty had some growing pains in his first year at Quincy with a few tough outings, but Martin said he learned from those appearances.
“Learning how to compete at the next level, coming in and learning how to get big outs in big situations, all of that really helped me mold into the guy I am today,” Martin said.
While at Quincy, Martin picked up one of his most dominant traits as a baseball player.
His competitiveness.
Martin’s stellar work ethic has continued to be a trend since the left-hander started pro ball, according to Myrtle Beach pitching coach Clayton Mortensen.
“He’s a very devoted individual to wanting to be great,” Mortensen said. “I think Riley is a very determined individual and he’s very structured, very disciplined in what he does on a daily basis of his routines, his arm care, his strength and conditioning, his throwing program, etc.”
Martin’s competitive nature has also rubbed off on some of his former teammates at Quincy. After the sixth-round draft pick left, Hawks righty Spencer Walker stepped into Martin’s shoes as the team’s starting ace in 2022.
Walker saw the work the former Hawk put in on and off the field in his year around him and called his diligence a “blueprint” for making it to the professional level.
“Everybody tells you to work hard, but to see it and then see how successful he’s been, you can see it firsthand,” Walker said. “It actually works, and now he’s in the minors there, and he’s doing really well.”
Off the field, Martin was a goofball, according to former roommate and QU pitcher Alex Pribyl. The right-hander recalled times when the two would sit in their room and change around the first letters of words and times when they would lift weights together.
However, on the field, Pribyl says that his former teammate was part of the reason he rehabbed twice and kept playing baseball.
“He kept pushing me so hard not to give up,” Pribyl said. “He’s a constant motivator for everybody, a good leader to look up to without breathing down your neck.”
Now at the minor league level, Martin has continued to build on his competitiveness and eagerness to learn.
While there has been an adjustment period, South Bend pitching coach Tony Cougoule says Martin has changed his arsenal a bit to adapt to higher competition.
“He understands the adjustments he needs to make, and he’s on the right track for sure,” Cougoule said.
Martin also carried his support for teammates with him to the pro ranks.
“Things that we value as an organization with the Cubs, Riley embodies. He’s pulling for his teammates, he’s a great teammate. During games, he’s pulling for guys, he’s not selfish at all,” Cougoule said. “He’s definitely a good Cub.”
While the 24-year-old Martin says there’s still a lot of work to be done, the lefty wants to keep doing what he’s doing and learn from each outing.
And as the former Quincy standout aims to pitch at Wrigley Field for the big-league club, Martin has tons of fans behind him, including his former head coach.
“It’s good to see that hard work he put in is paying dividends for him in his professional career, couldn’t happen to a better person,” Rabe said. “He excels in everything he does. When you have the ability to coach or surround yourself with people like him, it’s truly rare because he’s a rare breed.”
