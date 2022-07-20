Graham Spraker hasn’t been afraid to move around in his baseball career.
Coming out of high school, the Tucson, Ariz. native landed halfway across the country at Quincy University.
Now the 6-foot-2 pitcher, a member of Triple-A Buffalo, is over 2,000 miles from his hometown.
But Spraker is just one step away from achieving his dream – a roster spot right across Lake Ontario with the Toronto Blue Jays.
“I think anything can happen at this point,” Spraker said. “Whoever’s hot, anybody can go. If I get hot, I think anything can happen.”
The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the 31st round of the 2017 draft by the Blue Jays. Since then, Spraker has put up numbers for Toronto farm teams. He has posted a 15-14 record, along with a 2.98 ERA over the last five seasons.
And after a strong 2021 season in Double-A, Spraker was promoted to Triple-A before the start of this season.
The new gig has given the 27-year-old a taste of Major League Baseball as some big leaguers are sent down from “The Show.”
“There’s really no hidden tricks anymore, everybody knows what everybody’s got,” Spraker said. “Playing against some of the same guys, things get emotional, things get dicey. You really get to know your opponents inside and out and then they get to know you too, real quick.
“Overall, it’s serious baseball. Got to just always get better, get smarter too.”
And since his playing days between 2014-17 at QU, Spraker has gotten better and smarter, reinventing himself as a pitcher.
The QU alum retooled his pitching arsenal and tweaked his mechanics during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Spraker narrowed his pitch package down to a four-seam fastball, sweeping slider and cutter.
Spraker also changed his arm path and acquired a shorter arm swing before he got to Double-A.
This comes after Spraker relied on heavy movement and was more of a “sinker, slider guy” during his time at QU, according to Quincy athletic director and former head baseball coach Josh Rabe.
“To say ‘I’m going to make a career change’ and totally take a 180 from where you are as a pitcher, and then continue to have success says something about his work ethic and dedication to his craft and his talent,” Rabe said.
One of the biggest transitions the righty has dealt with is moving from a starter in college to a reliever in the minors.
After starting games in Single-A to get more innings in, the Blue Jays turned Spraker into a reliever starting in Double-A.
“I love pitching out of the bullpen,” he said. “I love coming in during those pressure situations. There’s nothing better than coming in a close game and shutting the door.”
Coming into the minors, Spraker was no stranger to these pressure situations. Rabe said the two-time first-team All-GLVC honoree was a “program changer” during his time at QU.
This became apparent after Spraker threw a complete game in 2014 against eventual national champion Southern Indiana.
After the GLVC tournament win, the righty was dubbed “Big Game Graham’’ for the rest of his time at Quincy University. Spraker led the Hawks to the 2017 D-II College World Series.
And Spraker has been a little different since transforming himself as a pitcher. He recorded 62 strikeouts in 42.2 innings with Double-A New Hampshire in 2021.
Spraker then threw lights out in the Arizona Fall League. After compiling a 0.00 ERA in 11 games for the Mesa Solar Sox, Spraker earned AFL Reliever of the Year honors.
Spraker was also a part of a 6-0 shutout win in the league’s championship game. He recorded the game’s final three outs. The AFL standout turned quite a few heads, including his former QU teammate Jake Peterson.
Peterson, a pitcher at Quincy from 2014-16, saw Spraker pitch when his fall league games aired on MLB Network. The two are close friends.
“It was pretty surreal just to think how far he’s come,” Peterson said. “Just really excited for him, he’s worked really hard for it and to see him progress through the levels has been really exciting.”
Rabe and Peterson described Spraker as a good teammate with a great personality. Spraker’s friendly nature has continued through Triple-A, according to Buffalo pitching coach Jeff Ware.
“He supports his teammates a ton, he handles everything the same way, he doesn’t really have any too highs or too lows,” Ware said. “The guys like him, he works hard, he’s open-minded, he does a lot of good things inside the clubhouse and on the field. In that aspect, he’s ahead of the game.”
Ware says Spraker checks a lot of boxes for a major league player, including his work ethic, competitiveness and his talent.
But what excites Ware most about the righty? His fastball, which can reach the mid-90s.
“(Spraker can throw it) at the top of the zone with good life and good carry to it,” Ware said. “(Another thing that excites me) is his ability to make adjustments. Guys who have the ability to do that usually end up in the big leagues as long as their stuff grades out well, and his does.”
Now as the minor league season is past its halfway point, Spraker has made some progress after a shaky first half.
“My control has been much better, my fastball velocity is trending in the right direction, it’s not at all where I would like it to be, but progress is rarely overnight,” Spraker said. “I’m quite optimistic. I am doing everything I possibly can to improve in those areas.”
With 60 games left in the International League season, Spraker is looking to get back on track. But most importantly, the former Quincy ace wants a call-up to the big leagues.
“It’s humbling because sometimes it feels like it’s a really big step and then other times it doesn’t. It feels like it’s right in front of you,” Spraker said. “It’s pretty cool, knowing that I’ve made it this far. It’s right there. And Toronto really is, it’s right across the water, so close.”
