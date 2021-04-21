QUINCY — Four area boys basketball players earned Associated Press all-state honorable mention following voting by a statewide panel of media members.
Quincy Notre Dame guard Grant Hyer was honored in Class 2A, while Southeastern forward Danny Stephens, Liberty guard Nolton Klingele and Griggsville-Perry guard Tate Kunzeman received mention in Class 1A.
Hyer, a senior, was the leading scorer at 18.7 points per game as the Raiders finished 11-3. He also averaged five assists, four rebounds and three steals, while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, 57 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free-throw line.
Stephens, a sophomore, averaged a double-double of 27.4 points and 12.4 rebounds to go along with 2.2 assists. He shot 60.5 percent from the field and 86.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Klingele, a senior, averaged 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals, while shooting shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the foul line.
Kunzeman, a junior, averaged 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 56 percent from the floor and 84 percent from the free-throw line.