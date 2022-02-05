QUINCY – Senior Kayden Garrett had already accomplished his main objective.
He had advanced to the regional finals and clinched a berth in next weekend’s sectional tournament.
But Garrett was looking for more Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A wrestling regional at Quincy High School.
He wanted to win his final match at home.
Garrett was just an eyelash from achieving that feat, taking the lead in the final 10 seconds before dropping a 2-1 decision to Collinsville’s Austin Stewart at 170 pounds.
“I just stopped wrestling there at the end,” Garrett said. “I needed to circle, but I didn’t commit to it like I should have. I just have to learn from it and come back strong next week.”
Garrett (34-11), who has had a superb season, was one of four Blue Devils to punch their ticket to sectionals.
QHS senior Gage Bringer (195 pounds) also placed second while sophomore Bryor Newbold (182) and freshman Evan Wakefield (113) placed third.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to sectionals.
Newbold and Wakefield each won by fall in their third-place bouts to extend their seasons for one more week.
“We got four guys through – we always want more obviously, but I’m very proud of all the kids,” QHS coach Phil Neally said. “The kids moving on to sectionals, it’s an accomplishment they’ve all worked for. To see Gage and Kayden as seniors move on, hopefully we can get them into the state tournament.”
The Blue Devils finished fourth in the eight-team regional tournament with 86.5 points. Edwardsville won the title with 206 points.
The 170-pound finals match was scoreless until Garrett, with his headgear pulled down over his eyes, finally broke free for an escape with eight seconds left in the match.
Stewart then barreled in on a double-leg attack and secured the winning takedown near the edge of the mat with two seconds remaining.
“I don’t know if he lost track of time, but Kayden knows this – you just got to finish your match,” Neally said. “Kayden is a kid who works hard, and we will learn from that. We will come back with a good week of practice and hopefully take him to the state tournament.”
Now the Quincy High quartet heads to the Class 3A sectional next Saturday in Granite City. The top four finishers in each weight class there will advance to the state tournament.
Garrett qualified for sectionals last year before finishing one win short of going to state.
“I’m excited to move on to sectionals and have another opportunity,” he said. “I just need to go out there, have fun and wrestle. If I do that, I think I will have good results.”
