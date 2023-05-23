QUINCY -- Four Quincy High School athletes were selected to the All-Western Big 6 track and field team in five events on Tuesday.
Junior Oliva Schuering was the lone First Team All-WB6 selection on the girls side, earning the honors in the 3,200-meter run.
Schuering also earned a Second Team All-WB6 selection in the 1,600-meter run.
Sophomore Anna Venvertloh earned Second Team All-WB6 honors in two events -- 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.
Galesburg junior Syriah Boyd was selected as the girls WB6 MVP.
QHS had two Second Team All-WB6 selections on the boys side.
Junior Thomas Ness was a Second Team selection in the 800-meter run.
Senior Matthew McClelland was a Second Team selection in the 3,200-meter run.
UTHS senior Alassane Ba was selected as the boys WB6 MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.