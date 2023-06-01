QUINCY -- Quincy University is still collecting hardware from its historic 2023 season.
Four Hawks were named to the ACBA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region Team -- Luke Napleton, Lance Logsdon and Gino D'Alessio to the First Team and Austin Simpson to the Second Team.
Napleton led the Great Lakes Valley Conference with 29 home runs, 87 RBIs and a .824 slugging percentage. He also compiled a .352 batting average and .421 on-base percentage.
Napleton was voted GLVC Player of the Year.
Logsdon batted .375 with a .467 on-base percentage and .639 slugging percentage, while hitting 12 home runs and having 63 RBIs.
D'Alessio batted a team-high .393 with a .459 on-base percentage and .681 slugging percentage, while scoring 86 runs, hitting 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and stealing 15 bases.
Simpson batted .343 with a .450 on-base percentage and .727 slugging percentage, while hitting 19 home runs and 62 RBIs.
The Hawks went 47-11 in 2023 and won the GLVC Championship Tournament and NCAA Division II Midwest Regional prior to falling to UIndy in the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional.
D'Alessio and sophomore infielder and Mendon Unity graduate Logan Voth joined Napleton and relief pitcher Carter Endisch in the transfer portal.
