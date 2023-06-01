Napleton D'Alessio 3.10.JPG

Luke Napleton taps helmets with Gino D'Alessio after hitting a home run in the third inning of the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday, March 10 against Augustana at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy University is still collecting hardware from its historic 2023 season.

Four Hawks were named to the ACBA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region Team -- Luke Napleton, Lance Logsdon and Gino D'Alessio to the First Team and Austin Simpson to the Second Team.

