QUINCY — Andrew VanderMaiden’s record-tying performance will become increasingly memorable with time.
The victory it made possible mattered more in the moment.
The Quincy High School boys soccer team swished away the bitter taste of last Saturday’s one-goal loss at Chatham Glenwood as VanderMaiden scored four goals in Tuesday night’s 4-0 victory over Beardstown at Flinn Stadium.
“It was a hard loss to take,” VanderMaiden said of the 1-0 setback that ended the Blue Devils’ four-game unbeaten streak. “We just came back and we knew we wouldn’t play like that again.
“We never keep our heads down. If we play a bad game, we make sure to pick it up the next time.”
VanderMaiden was at the forefront of the rebound.
The senior forward scored twice in the first half, once early in the second half and put the game away with a breakaway goal with 10 minutes remaining, matching the single-game goal-scoring record held by several players. Jaeden Smith was the last to notch four goals, netting those in a season-opening victory against Ladue Horton Watkins in 2018.
“It’s an honor,” VanderMaiden said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Jackson Richmiller and Evan Altman assisted on two of VanderMaiden’s goals with Richmiller hitting a cross VanderMaiden headed in and Altman playing a ball through for what QHS coach Ron Bridal termed “a fantastic assist.”
VanderMaiden, who led QHS in scoring as a junior with 12 goals, scored five goals in the Blue Devils’ first seven games this spring before having this breakout moment.
“It’s really great for Andrew to have that kind of success,” said Bridal, whose team is 4-3-1 with three home games in the next six days. “He’s worked hard for his four years here, and to have that as a centerpiece of his high school career is super.”
It was the byproduct of some attention to detail in practice.
“We did a really good job of finding feet, making runs and moving off the ball the way we have been working on it in practice,” Bridal said. “We’ve talked about the movement and done some things on the field in practice to show that movement. To see it transfer to the game was a big benefit.”
It’s all part of the process.
“It took us a while to figure out, especially with having a shorter preseason,” VanderMaiden said. “But we’re getting there.”
Finding a way to pile up goals following last Saturday’s shutout was vital.
“They were super frustrated,” Bridal said. “Scoring sometimes is a funny thing.”
It can be memorable, too. VanderMaiden made it so.
“It’s great,” he said. “That’s about all I can say about it.”