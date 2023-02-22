CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College is well-represented in the All-Heart women's basketball team.
The 2022-23 Heart of America Athletic Conference women's basketball All-Conference Team was released by the league office on Wednesday, with four Wildcats being selected.
Senior guard McKenzie Lathrom was a first team selection and was named Newcomer of the Year.
Guards Aaliyah Ortiz and Avery Oetting, as well as forward Katie Webb were honorable mention selections. Oetting was named Freshman of the Year.
Lathrom is a 5' 5" from New London, Mo. and attended Mark Twain High School, transferring in for her senior season after previously playing for the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She is the seventh Wildcat to earn Newcomer of the Year and the last since Aneshia Starks in 2012.
This season, Lathrom started all 28 regular season games, averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game. She also averaged 3.6 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She was also named to the All-Heart All-Defensive Team.
During a game on Feb. 15 against Graceland University, Lathrom scored a season-high 37 points and set a school single-season record with nine 3-pointers.
Ortiz is a 5' 6" senior from Tucson, Ariz., who started all 28 games and averaged 11 points per contest. She also averaged a team-high 4.1 assists per game, while coming away with 3.1 steals and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Ortiz reached double figures in scoring in half of her games, recording 23 points on two occasions. She also recorded seven steals in a game twice this season.
Oetting is a 5' 6" freshman from Hallsville and is the fourth Wildcat to be named Freshman of the Year.
Oetting started 17 of 28 games for the Wildcats, averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 45.1% from the field, reaching double figures in 13 games this season.
Webb is a 6' sophomore from Benton, Mo., who started all 28 regular season games. She averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 48% from the field.
Webb reached double figures in scoring in 16 games, including topping 20 or more points three times during the season.
Culver-Stockton finished the regular season with a 18-10 overall record and a 13-9 record within conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.