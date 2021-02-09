QUINCY — Kate Chevalier’s shot through the first two games wasn’t falling for the Quincy High School girls basketball team, and heading to the fourth quarter in the Western Big Six Conference opener against Rock Island Alleman the Blue Devils and Chevalier were both searching for their first make from deep.
The Pioneers outscored QHS 14-6 in the third quarter to pull within four at 25-21, and two minutes into the fourth quarter the Blue Devils were still nursing a four point lead. A timeout on the floor to allow the girls a mask break gave QHS coach Brad Dance a chance to draw up a play, and he specifically wanted to find a shot for Chevalier.
“All five girls touched the ball, Mackenzie (Durst) passed up a good shot for a better shot looking to get to Emily (Wilson) on the post, and Emily passed up the shot and threw it to Kate who was wide open, and she knocked it down,” Dance said. “That was a huge point for us in that game because that got us going.”
It was huge for Chevalier’s confidence, too. That three sparked a personal 8-0 run for the Blue Devil senior, leading to an eventual 38-23 victory.
“She is a great shooter and she’s going to knock shots down,” Dance said of Chevalier, who finished with 11 points in the fourth quarter and 13 for the game. “She passed up a shot in the third quarter and I about took her out of the game because she’s a shooter and she’s got to keep shooting.”
Neither team started the game well offensively, but Wilson eventually put in a couple of baskets to give the Blue Devils (2-1, 1-0 WB6) a 6-3 lead after the first.
Wilson really got rolling in the second quarter with seven points, giving her 12 points and nine rebounds in the first half as QHS built a 19-7 advantage.
The Pioneers made just two field goals in the first half, but in the third quarter they finally found their shooting stroke. After Wilson converted an offensive rebound to put QHS ahead 21-7, the Pioneers finished the quarter on a 14-5 run with eight points from Avrie Schmidt. A 3-pointer from Clair Hulke at the third quarter buzzer cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 24-21.
Between quarters, Dance tried to calm his girls down from the run.
“I told the girls, ‘Hey they made some shots and we missed a lot. Now we are just going to have to battle,’” Dance said. “They responded very well in the fourth quarter and I was proud of them.”
Tough defense as well as Chevalier’s hot hand got QHS back on track in the fourth. The Blue Devils forced 7 turnovers in the fourth quarter, with Durst causing four of them with some active defense.
After scoring 10 points against Central-Southeastern on Saturday, Durst didn’t have a basket against the Pioneers but found other ways to make an impact.
“She struggled early, got a couple of fouls and never really got in a rhythm. She took a couple of shots and tried to force some things, so we took her out and a lot of kids could have just hung their heads and pout,” Dance said. “We went back to her in the fourth and she responded. She did a great job and played hard. I was very proud of the way she got after it defensively.”
Wilson finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in the conference-opening victory, while Laci Novosel and Bre Sapp each pulled down seven rebounds. Schmidt led the Pioneers with nine points and Hulke followed with seven.