QUINCY — Will Wolfe couldn’t escape pandemic purgatory.
Although the Quincy University freshman guard has yet to test positive for COVID-19, his close proximity to those within the men’s basketball program led to a continuous string of days in quarantine. At last count, he’d been isolated more than 50 days since arriving on campus in August.
“It may be more than 60 now that I think about it,” said Wolfe, tilting his head back and shaking it side-to-side in disbelief of what he’s encountered.
Yet, there he was Saturday, setting up in the right corner and turning a pass from freshman point guard Jaylen Boyd into his first career 3-pointer.
Wolfe and Boyd made their first career starts in the 88-74 loss to Lindenwood at Pepsi Arena, a sign they’ve overcome the delays brought on by the coronavirus and a glimpse of what to expect down the road. They are part of an eight-man freshman class filled with potential.
The development of each player will come in stages, but Wolfe and Boyd are ready to contribute now and will see increased playing time and responsibility as they adjust to their roles.
“I’m glad that my coach is trusting me more,” said Boyd, a St. Louis Ladue product who spent more than 25 days in quarantine this fall. “I feel like I’m good at running that position and that’s what I do. I’m glad my coach is trusting me and allowing me to play more minutes.”
After Sunday’s performance, those minutes are earned.
Going against Southern Illinois University’s salty backcourt in an exhibition game at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Ill., Boyd led the Hawks with 13 points and three assists.
He went 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the line in 16 minutes and attacked off the dribble with purpose and poise.
“I was just letting the game come to me and being patient with it,” Boyd said.
That’s a mature approach QU coach Ryan Hellenthal appreciates.
“He’s growing up really fast,” Hellenthal said. “His competitive spirit was very, very good. He brought some juice to us early, which we desperately need.”
Boyd is able to do that now that he has his legs under him. Neither he nor Wolfe practiced until November – the first allowable day of practice for Division II programs was October 15 – and had to play catch-up in terms of understanding the offense and pace of play.
“That was really putting me behind,” Boyd said. “I had to face a little adversity there and stay focused.”
Wolfe breathed easier once he was released from quarantine.
“After I got out of quarantine, it was nice to get back on the practice floor with my teammates,” said Wolfe, an Oswego (Ill.) East product. “Obviously, after being in quarantine for a month straight, my legs weren’t there. It was hard to get back into it. At this point, I almost feel like I’m back to where I was.”
Wolfe played 26 minutes against Lindenwood, while Boyd played 28 and neither looked out of place in the starting lineup.
“Honestly, I was nervous for a little bit,” Wolfe said. “Once you get on the floor, once the tip comes, you’re in the zone and you’ve got to play. At that point, I was into the game where you get unconscious and just play the game.”
It’s only going to get easier, especially when the Hawks figure out how to win.
“We’ll get to the point where we will finish possessions, which leads into finishing halves, which leads into finishing games,” Wolfe said. “It’s mental toughness.”
He and Boyd developed that during pandemic purgatory and are better on the court because of it.
“They’re giving us a lift and have done a great job of staying tough through it all,” Hellenthal said. “It’s the kind of toughness we need.”