QUINCY – It will go down in the record books as a victory for the Quincy Notre Dame football team.
But not in the way the Raiders had envisioned.
QND had planned to return to Advance Physical Therapy Field on Saturday afternoon and bounce back with a victory in front of its home fans.
But that isn’t going to happen.
Notre Dame officials learned late Thursday that their Saturday opponent, a winless team from Hayti (Mo.), was going to have to forfeit because of a lack of available players due to injury.
That left QND scrambling, on very short notice, to find another opponent for this weekend.
Friday night wasn’t an option to play at Notre Dame because of the referee shortage.
QND athletic director Bill Connell said he received a phone call from Hayti school officials at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
“Hayti only had 14 players available to play in the game,” Connell said. “And they informed me that they had made a decision and weren’t going to be able to participate against us on Saturday.”
Connell immediately called the Illinois High School Association and was informed that two schools – Orion and Colfax Ridgeview – had Week 4 openings.
Connell reached out to both schools and was still on the phone at 10:30 Thursday evening trying to find a team for QND to play this weekend.
“It is virtually impossible to find a team to play you at the last minute because of all of the logistics and everything that are involved,” Connell said. “We tried to put together a game, but both teams declined to play us. We did everything we could to try and find an opponent.”
QND officials announced early Friday morning that it was unable to find a replacement game for Saturday.
The Raiders are now 2-2 and are scheduled to return to action next Friday at home against Breese Mater Dei.
“It’s beyond frustrating to see this happen,” Connell said. “These kids and coaches have worked extremely hard to get past last week and prepare for our next game. They put so much time and work into this.”
Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell broke the news to his team after it had gathered for a meeting before Thursday’s practice.
“Unfortunately, it’s not the first time I’ve had to tell our team something like this – we dealt with the same thing when we lost one of our games because of Covid,” he said. “It is unfortunate that Hayti has low numbers and it’s disappointing that we aren’t able to play.”
The Raiders were eager to return to the field after a home setback to Chicago Hope Academy last Saturday.
“Our guys handled the news in a very mature way, and they were even able to have a little fun at the end of practice,” the coach said. “It’s tough to have one of your games taken away, especially at home.
“I feel for our guys. We were ready to play and had a good week of preparation. It’s tough, but life goes on. It’s a bummer, but it’s on to Breese and now we start preparing for next week.”
