PALMRYA, Mo. — Finally at full strength, the second-seeded Palmyra defeated seventh-seeded Canton 64-43 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of the 78th annual Tony Lenzini Tournament.
Panthers senior forward Abe Haerr made his presence known on both offense and defense from start to finish, putting up 14 points and pulling down seven rebounds to lead the Palmyra effort.
Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said Haerr has been showing more patience under the basket, which is leading to more success.
“I talked about it with him before the game. When he is coming down, that’s when you take it back up,” Wood said. “He did that and drew a foul on one of their kids. He’s doing a good job.”
With Haerr taking care of the paint, Palmyra also excelled from behind the arc with eight combined 3-pointers.
Palmyra senior guard Zane Meyers drained a trio of threes in the first half and led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points, his second straight night as Palmyra’s leading scorer. All of Meyers’ points were scored in the first half, with Palmyra resting many of their starters in the second half.
By halftime, the Panthers (7-5) held 41-20 lead over the Tigers (3-10).
“We’ve came out and showed a lot of energy and effort,” Wood said. “(We’ve) been a lot more efficient on offense. It’s nice to see the ball go in the bucket for Zane, who has been struggling with his shot a little bit.”
Palmyra had almost everyone on its roster contribute in the victory with 10 different players scoring.
Panthers senior guard Aaron Stamper scored 12 points off the bench in his return to the court after suffering a hand injury, giving Palmyra three double-digit scorers. Junior Adam Goodwin scored four points and had four rebounds off the bench.
“I thought Adam Goodwin had some really good minutes off the bench tonight,” Wood said. “He’s got really good hands ... and hit a couple of really good shots and made a couple of nice passes.”
Palmyra will face Hannibal in the semifinals on Thursday in the high school gym, while Canton takes on Van-Far in the consolation bracket.
Wood said Palmyra will need to prepare for Hannibal’s outside shooters and pressure defense ahead of Thursday’s matchup.
“I told them we’ve got to contest the outside shot,” Wood said. “We can’t give up dribble drives, but we also can’t just keep our hands down and let them shoot over top of us either. Because they’ve got three or four guys who can shoot the ball.”