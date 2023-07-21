Han soccer.JPG

Members of the Hannibal girls soccer team stretch at the start of the final day of summer camp on Thursday at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Field.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

HANNIBAL -- There was a good turnout for the Hannibal girls soccer camp this past week.

Hannibal hosted its annual soccer camp from Monday through Thursday, which was followed by the youth camp.

