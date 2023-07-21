HANNIBAL -- There was a good turnout for the Hannibal girls soccer camp this past week.
Hannibal hosted its annual soccer camp from Monday through Thursday, which was followed by the youth camp.
"It's going pretty good," said Hannibal junior midfielder Addie Wright. "Been bonding with our teammates and getting closer with upcoming freshmen. We're learning how to possess the ball better for the upcoming season."
Although there was not perfect attendance due to conflicting camps by three-sport athletes, there were a lot of freshmen in camp.
The girls worked on various drills, practiced on fundamentals and played some fun games.
"We've been working on more of our touches and passing," Wright said. "Making sure we are always ready for the ball."
Hannibal closed out the final day of camp on Thursday with a special competition.
"It's nice to see them out here and working hard and learning how to work as a team," Hill said. "I feel like they are just having some fun out there. The atmosphere that we have out there is we are excited."
Many of the girls stuck around after high school camp for the youth camp.
"The amount of kids that come in and stick around during youth camp has been really nice to see," Hill said. "Some of them get a little too excited and try to play during camp more than we would like to see, but they are enthusiastic to come out here and play soccer. They are doing a really good job helping out with the younger kids with skills and enjoying soccer."
Hannibal had a young team during the 2022 season and finished with a 16-8 record and won the North Central Missouri Conference championship.
Hannibal will only lose two seniors from last year's team, while it returns All-State forward Abbie Martin and All-Conference goalkeeper Ava Turner.
"I feel like we will pretty equivalent to where we were last year with only replacing a few people," Wright said.
Although spring season is far off, Hannibal is hoping to build off what they accomplished last season.
"Both (seniors who graduated) were both starters, but if you ask any coach, they would be happy with going into a season only replacing two starters," Hill said. "We should be able to build upon what we've been doing and hopefully improve our record and our style of play. I think they will be better as the year goes on."
With new turf being installed at Veterans Soccer Complex last summer, it was the first camp on the new field for the girls team.
"It's a lot nicer playing on turf than grass," Wright said. "I feel like we work a lot better on the nicer turf."
