QUINCY — He’s the dude with the long blond hair.
And the megawatt smile.
He lights up any dugout he walks into with his outgoing, magnetic personality.
And he puts on a heck of a show when he steps on the baseball field.
Meet 18-year-old Zack Stewart.
He is the youngest player on the Quincy Gems roster. And he’s also arguably the most valuable player for a team that just clinched a Prospect League playoff berth.
“Zack’s a really good baseball player,” Quincy manager Brad Gyorkos said. “I just stay out of his way and let him play his game. He’s really special.”
The powerful Stewart’s numbers back that up. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder/first baseman is batting .333 with four homers, eight doubles and 26 RBIs in 27 games.
Not bad for a guy who has yet to play in his first collegiate game.
“It just sounds different when the ball comes off Zack’s bat,” Gems leadoff batter Andrew Fay said. “The ball absolutely jumps off his bat.”
The left-handed batting Stewart is adept at hitting with power to all fields. And he doesn’t get cheated when he steps into the batter’s box.
Just ask the base umpire from Saturday night’s game against Springfield.
“I was standing on second base when Zack hit me in,” Fay said. “Zack just crushed that ball, and it almost nailed the umpire. When I went back out on the field after the third out, the umpire told me the ball was about an inch from hitting his ear. He said that ball coming at his face was the scariest thing he’s ever seen.”
The high level of talent that Stewart possesses at such a young age is scary.
“Zack is outrageous,” Fay said. “He is the best young player I’ve seen in a while. It’s ridiculous how good he is.
“Watching him take batting practice and watching him hit at the plate, he has the biggest swing I’ve ever seen. He is so strong.”
Stewart, from Lebanon, Mo., has adapted well to playing in a summer wooden bat league against older players with college experience.
“It was a pretty big transition, and I knew it would be,” said Stewart, who will be a freshman this fall at Missouri State University. “The pitchers obviously throw harder, and the velocity has picked up quite a bit from what I saw in high school. That was a big change coming into this league. Plus, the pitches move a lot more.
“I feel like I’ve adjusted to it pretty well. I’m feeling really good at the plate. I’m seeing the ball really well. I know I have to stay focused, and I’ve worked hard since I came to Quincy. I take the game more serious now, but I also try to keep it fun.”
Bringing enthusiasm to the Gems is part of what makes Stewart such an important part of the ballclub.
“I have had a ton of fun playing here,” he said. “Baseball is a game and it’s supposed to be fun.
“I couldn’t be around a better group of guys. We truly are a family, and we really care about each other. It’s been a blast playing for this team.”
When Stewart’s name is announced as he strides to the plate for an at bat at QU Stadium, Gems fans are well aware something special might happen.
“Zack obviously can really swing the bat. He has plus bat speed, and he can hit the ball to all fields at a high level,” Gyorkos said. “We’re just lucky to have him on our team.”
Stewart initially learned the game of baseball from his father, Mike, who played collegiately for Missouri State. His mother, Jodi, also has provided strong guidance.
“My parents have been great,” Zack said. “After Saturday’s first game, I sent my dad a text message and told him I didn’t do so well. He just told me to stay calm and stay with it. That gave me a boost and I went out and played better in the second game.
“My mom and dad have always been there for me. They are really supportive.”
Stewart’s teammates have enjoyed playing alongside the young phenom.
“The first time I saw Zack Stewart, you see the long blond hair and he’s a high school kid,” Fay said. “I thought he was going to be a little bit full of himself, but he’s one of the nicest kids you will ever meet in your life. He brings energy to every game that is unmatched by anybody.
“He has a great personality, and he is just hilarious. It’s so much fun playing on a team with him – he keeps everyone in the dugout loose. If you are having a bad day, he will turn that around and make you smile.”
Stewart is known as much for his long, flowing blond hair as he is for his prowess at the plate.
“I started growing my hair out about a year and a half ago,” he said. “It’s naturally curly. Once I started letting it grow, I liked it more and more.”
Stewart has become a fan favorite in Quincy, high-fiving young fans and signing autographs for them before and after games.
“The fans here truly do make the experience. They’ve been great,” he said. “We’ve had some huge crowds, and it was awesome to play in front of all those people.”
Gyorkos has enjoyed managing the promising young prospect.
“Zack is so genuine, and he’s always laughing and having fun,” Gyorkos said. “And I’m not going to stop him from doing that because that’s part of what makes him really good.”
Stewart said he has enjoyed playing for Gyorkos.
“Brad is a great coach,” Stewart said. “He is on us enough where he holds us accountable. But he is a players’ coach and lets us do our thing. He offers us great advice and he’s just a lot of fun to play for.”
Even with all that he is achieving at such a young age, Stewart is still a teenager.
“Zack is still learning the game, but he’s made really good progress,” Gyorkos said. “He has a great attitude. He’s an outstanding young man who is just great to work with.”
Stewart was right in the middle of an interesting finish to the first half for the Gems.
When Quincy downed Normal on Friday night, the Gems thought they had clinched the first half division title.
But then they had to come back Saturday and officially clinch it.
“Yeah, it was kind of crazy,” Stewart said with a laugh. “We had to clinch it twice. It was awesome Friday night, thinking we had won the division. And then we woke up to a text the next morning saying we needed to win one more game.
“I just thought, ‘Why not do it again? Let’s get some more wins.’ And that’s what we did. We won two more games and made sure we had it clinched.”
Stewart said he has benefited significantly from being on an excellent Quincy team this summer.
“My teammates have helped me a lot,” he said. “Drew Townsend, who is at Missouri State, has helped me with a weight program and helped me with little details.
“All of the guys here have been great. I have amazing teammates.”
Stewart has not backed away from setting lofty goals.
When asked what his ultimate goal was in baseball, he offered a quick response.
“Hall of Famer,” Stewart said matter-of-factly. “I want to make it to the big leagues and become a Hall of Famer. I know it will take a lot of hard work, but if you’re going to do something you might as well shoot for the top.”
For now, Stewart’s main goal is more immediate.
“I would like to win a Prospect League championship,” he said. “That would be awesome. I just want to keep improving and become the best player I can be going into Missouri State this fall.”
