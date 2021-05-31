QUINCY — What made the Quincy High School baseball team’s doubleheader sweep of United Township so significant wasn’t just the fact the Blue Devils enjoyed their second-highest run-scoring effort this season or parlayed it into their largest margin of victory.
It’s all about when they scored those runs.
Eleven of the 17 runs plated in the Western Big 6 Conference twinbill were with two outs. All six runs in the third inning of a 12-1 victory in the nightcap against United Township came with two outs, as did two of the three game-clinching runs in the sixth inning of a 5-1 victory.
“We kept bringing the next guy up to the plate,” QHS junior shortstop Noah Harbin said. “Everybody worked to be the guy to keep putting runs on the scoreboard.”
The fact it happened on a day when a pesky rain forced a short weather delay and was annoying throughout both games made the resilience all the more impressive.
“I felt like a team we really battled through the elements,” Blue Devils junior catcher Luke Mettemeyer said. “In the first game, we had a couple mistakes and didn’t let it bother us. In the second game, we really got the bats going. We had a big inning and never let off the gas pedal.”
Now is no time to relax.
The Blue Devils (11-13) have won three of their last four games, forced every out to matter in tight losses to Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and built momentum for the upcoming postseason.
Seventh-seeded Quincy will face second-seeded O’Fallon in a Class 4A regional opener Friday.
“What we’ve learned is we can compete with any team out there,” Mettemeyer said.
And the Blue Devils are brimming with confidence.
“We’re playing really good baseball right now,” Harbin said. “We’re building off all the games we’ve played well recently.”
That includes Monday’s sweep in which two solid pitching performances led to good results.
Harbin picked up the victory in the opener, allowing no earned runs and five hits over six innings while striking out nine and walking two. Junior right-hander Grayson Cook allowed one run and two hits over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk in the second game.
“They both located well today,” Mettemeyer said. “They both worked both pitches and kept them off-balance. I felt like they both threw well today.”
Pitching with a lead helps.
“When we get a couple runs on the scoreboard, I can challenge hitters a little bit more and try to gas them up if that’s the thing I want to do or waste a pitch with a breaking ball,” Harbin said. “I try to challenge them a little bit more when I have a score on the board.”
Kenny Taylor had two hits for the Blue Devils in the first game with Cook driving in two runs. In the nightcap, Mettemeyer went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, while Sam Skirvin went 2 for 3 with a triple and Harbin went 2 for 2 with a double.
“I felt comfortable up there,” Mettemeyer said. “I felt like I was always in control even when I was down in the count. I was seeing the ball well and trying to make them make plays instead of striking out.”