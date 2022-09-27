QUINCY – Quincy High senior Saya Geisendorfer is a talented golfer.
With a selfless, team-first approach.
That was evident when Geisendorfer captured the Western Big 6 girls’ golf title last week.
“As soon as Saya finished her round,” QHS coach Hanlynn Vahlkamp said, “the first thing she wanted to know was how her teammates were doing.”
Geisendorfer received the news she was hoping for. The Blue Devils captured the WB6 team title for the seventh straight time.
QHS powered to the championship with a score of 328, 45 shots better than runner-up Geneseo.
Geisendorfer was named Western Big 6 Conference Player of the Year after winning the league tournament. She carded a 1-over-par 73 early last week at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee, Ill.
“I thought we were going to do fine, and our team had a really good day,” she said. “It was exciting to see how well all my teammates did. It was fun.”
For her achievements, Geisendorfer is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Saya is an excellent golfer, but she’s an even better teammate,” Vahlkamp said. “She is just an outstanding young lady who is very intelligent. She is just a joy to coach – all these girls on the team are.”
Geisendorfer and her teammates grabbed the first four spots on the final leaderboard at the WB6 event.
Quincy sophomore Sophia Gold fired a 78 to finish second. Senior teammate Maddie O’Brien took third with an 88 and Samantha Carmean was fourth for the Blue Devils after carding a career-best 89.
“We have a good team, and everyone really supports each other,” Geisendorfer said. “We give each other encouragement when we are out on the course. We all get along great and that helps a lot.”
The Blue Devils played a practice round the day before the conference meet at Midland Golf Club.
“That made a big difference for us,” Geisendorfer said. “We learned the layout and the greens, and where the hazards were on the course. I shot an even-par round in the practice round Sunday and then played a similar round during the event Monday.
“I didn’t really do anything extraordinary – I just tried my best and kept it consistent for the whole round.”
So what makes Geisendorfer so successful on the golf course?
“Saya puts in a lot of time, and she practices hard,” Vahlkamp said. “She is 110 percent dedicated to getting better. Plus, she gives great advice to her teammates and tries to help them improve – she wants everyone to do well.”
Geisendorfer also brings a strong mental approach to the game.
“Saya does a great job staying composed out there – she doesn’t get rattled,” her coach said. “If she struggles on a hole, she is always determined to come back strong and make up for it. If she bogeys a hole, she wants to birdie the next one.
“She’s very level-headed on the course and doesn’t get overwhelmed.”
Geisendorfer said she began playing golf when she was in kindergarten. She hopes to continue competing in the sport in college.
She is an excellent student who holds a glossy 4.5 grade-point average while taking numerous honors classes.
Geisendorfer hopes to pursue a career in the medical field and become a doctor.
Her father, Dr. Abram Geisendorfer, is an ophthalmologist at Quincy Medical Center.
“I want to take after my dad,” Saya said while flashing a smile.
Geisendorfer and her QHS teammates are scheduled to begin Class 2A regional play Thursday in Peoria.
The Blue Devils qualified for the state meet last fall to end a 38-year drought. They finished seventh at state in 2021.
“I didn’t play my best at state, so I’m hoping for another opportunity,” Geisendorfer said. “Our goal is to make it back to state as a team and build on what we did last year.”
