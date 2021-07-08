QUINCY — Make the defense work. It’s a common coaching cliche.
Thursday night at QU Stadium, the Quincy Gems put the Normal CornBelters to task, and there was nothing sweet about the way the CornBelters responded.
Trailing 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning, the Gems scored 10 times on just four hits, taking advantage of both defensive miscues and pitching meltdowns and rode the big inning to a 14-4 Prospect League victory at QU Stadium.
CornBelters starter Nate Gorczyca retired the Gems in order the first time through the order, but leadoff hitter Gino D’Alessio reached on an error to start the fourth inning. Ryan Hutchinson then reached on an error by the second baseman, allowing D’Alessio to go to third base.
They executed a double steal with D’Alessio scoring and Hutchinson ending up at third base due to another error on the second baseman. After Jake Skrine walked, Matt Schark singled to plate Hutchinson.
A wild pitch advanced both runners, and Danny Sperling walked to load the bases. Jackson Galloway walked to force in a run, and Schark scored on Alec Patino’s sacrifice fly.
Andrew Fay delivered the backbreaker with a three-run home run for a 7-2 lead.
But the Gems weren’t done. After a strikeout, D’Alessio walked and Hutchinson singled, finally chasing Gorczyca. D’Alessio scored on a passed ball before Skrine walked. An error in center field on a ball hit by Schark allowed Hutchinson and Skrine to score.
All told, the Gems scored 10 runs on four hits, five walks, four errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball in the inning.
Alec Patino’s three-run home run in the eighth ended the game with the 10-run rule.
The Gems finished with just nine hits as Patino went 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Schark and Trent Youngblood each had two hits.
Alex Wattermann earned the victory, allowing three runs over six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Winstead gave up one unearned run over two innings without allowing a hit.
The Gems (18-17) will play the next six games on the road.