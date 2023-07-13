MARION, Ill. -- For the second time this week, the Quincy Gems evened up their record.
Quincy overcame an early deficit to come away with a 8-3 road win over Thrillville on Thursday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 10:29 pm
MARION, Ill. -- For the second time this week, the Quincy Gems evened up their record.
Quincy overcame an early deficit to come away with a 8-3 road win over Thrillville on Thursday night.
Drew Meier started the game for Quincy and was pulled after three innings and had a no-decision after striking out three batter, walking three, allowing three hits and two earned runs.
Max Babich (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after pitching four innings in relief with two striekouts, while allowing three walks, four hits and one unearned run.
Tanner Gerdes pitched the final two innings in relief for the Gems.
The Gems struck first when Jaison Andujar hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Thrillville would score two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a brief 2-1 lead.
Harry Fandre hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth to give the Gems a 5-2 lead, with Quincy staying ahead from this point out.
Quincy tacked on another run in the fifth inning when Lucas Loos doubled to score Jimmy Koza.
In the sixth inning, Harrison Blueweiss hit a sac fly to score Harry Oden and Koza singled and Charles Schebler scored on a error by the left fielder in the same play.
Loos went 2-for-4 with a walk, run, two doubles and an RBI.
Fandre went 2-for-3 with a walk, run, home run and four RBIs.
Andujar went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a home run.
Quincy (19-19) will host Illinois Valley (16-19) in its next game at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.