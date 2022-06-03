QUINCY — The Quincy Gems were off to a slow start.
Clinton righty Blake Gaskey threw three strikeouts on the way to three hitless innings against the Gems.
Then Quincy’s bats lit up on Friday night at QU Stadium.
After a walk and a single, Matthew Batts hit an RBI single to put the gears in motion for a three-run fourth and help give the Gems a 9-1 win over the LumberKings.
“(Gaskey) had a good arm. He was filling up the strike zone and keeping us off balance. It was nice to see us just stick to our gameplan and eventually we kind of fought our way through. It was nice to see us flipping that switch,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said.
Batts continued to pour it on at the plate as the designated hitter went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. The Lee University prospect’s other RBIs came in the fifth with a two-out, two-RBI double.
“It’s summer ball, just got to go out here and try to have fun,” Batts said. “Not trying to do too much in that situation, just put a good swing on the ball and let everything else take care of itself.”
First baseman Zack Stewart followed Batts’ extra-base hit with an RBI single to put up another three spot in the inning.
Second baseman Jordan Duncan also had a solid night at the ballpark as he hit Quincy’s first homer of the season in the sixth.
The Gems’ 11 hits mark another solid count after the team started the season with seven hits on Wednesday and 12 hits Thursday.
This comes after Quincy only had one practice prior to the season opener.
“We got a bunch of really good players. They can swing it at a high level,” Gyorkos said. “I think the Gems fans all summer long will be able to see dudes that can swing the bat. They did a really good job.”
Quincy starter Luc Fladda was also a key to success on opening night. The Oklahoma Sooner recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just four hits in five innings.
Fladda’s lone run allowed came in the second as Clinton’s Taeg Gollert hit a solo shot to left.
Gems reliever Brayden Haug also allowed just one hit in four innings.
“You can’t say enough,” Gyorkos said. “They had 10 strikeouts and no walks combined so it’s pretty easy to coach when you have good players.”
Quincy will look to keep the bats hot Saturday night as it will face Clinton in Game 2 of the home-opening series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at QU Stadium.
