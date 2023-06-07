Gems blazing start earns second home win of the season

QUINCY – A difficult start on the diamond has been the best way to describe the start of the 2023 season for Quincy Gems baseball (2-5) as the team was 1-5 headed into their home game Wednesday night against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (5-3) who were tied for first in the Wabash River Division heading into the game.
The Gems got off to a great start offensively helping them earn a great win in front of the Quincy faithful 11-4 in nine innings.
Quincy Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos felt good on how well his team came out of the gates scoring nine of their 11 runs in the first three innings.
“We just needed a good start, gave up the one run in the first but once Cole (Parkhill) settled in on the mound, we played well,” Gyorkos said. “Guys put up some numbers and made some plays that we’ve been waiting see in these first six games before tonight.”
Quincy would set the tone early putting up four runs, with the highlight from Lucas Loos hitting a home run to left field scoring Cross Jumper and Easton Mains in the bottom of the first.
After a scoreless second inning for both sides, Quincy would score five runs to balloon the lead to 9-1 through three innings.
Starting pitcher Cole Parkhill spoke on the team’s defensive effort the team displayed giving up just four runs total on the night.
“When I get on the mound, I know I got good guys behind me that I have a good relationship with to help us win games,” Parkhill said. “I thought defensively we locked down today, being able to get ground balls and fly outs and trusting myself really helped me and our team a lot.”
Parkhill finished the night with four innings pitched, allowing four hits, two runs, three walks and six strikeouts.
Quincy’s offense would stall in the middle innings but strong pitching and strong defensive play would counter their offensive struggles keeping Springfield at bay for much of the night.
Gyorkos credited Parkhill’s pitching performance along with the type of confidence a win like this can do for his team.
“It’s just crazy what happens when you split the plate in half and throw strikes, after that first one Cole just understood that he’s a good arm and he can accurately hit the strike zone and after that he was really good tonight,” he said. “We needed to win a game like this by more than a couple runs, winning by seven was important to give guys some confidence, offensively we played well, loss some focus there in the middle but if we just throw strikes and play well defensively we’ll be fine because offensively we’re good.”
Mains went 1-for-5, with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
Jumper went 1-for-3, with two walks and a run.
Loos went 1-for-3, with a home run, four RBIs, a walk and a run.
Kyle Hvidsten had a walk and a run.
Harry Fandre had a walk and two runs.
Joe Huffman went 2-for-3, with two doubles, two walks and a run.
Otto Jones went 1-for-5, with two RBIs and a run.
Joe Siervo went 1-for-3, with an RBI and a run.
Jimmy Koza went 1-for-3, a double, an RBI and a run.
Quincy improved their record to 2-5 on the season and secured their second win at home. The Gems will look to climb up the standings with another home game at 6:35 p.m. Thursday against the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
Parkhill talked about the team’s mentality as they aim for a 3-2 record at home after Thursday’s game.
“The mindset tomorrow is the same we came in with today, attack early, attack often, keep putting pressure on people and if we keep doing that consistently will have a lot more wins and less losses moving forward,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.