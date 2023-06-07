Gems blazing start earns second home win of the season

Quincy Gems pitcher Cole Parkhill pitching against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at QU Stadium. The Gems won 11-4.

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY – A difficult start on the diamond has been the best way to describe the start of the 2023 season for Quincy Gems baseball (2-5) as the team was 1-5 headed into their home game Wednesday night against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (5-3) who were tied for first in the Wabash River Division heading into the game.

The Gems got off to a great start offensively helping them earn a great win in front of the Quincy faithful 11-4 in nine innings.

