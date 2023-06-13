QUINCY — Monday's 10-inning comeback win is providing motivation for the Quincy Gems,
Returning home Tuesday, the Gems defeated division rival Burlington Bees 11-6.
The Gems got off to a hot start leading 4-0 after the bottom of the second.
Head coach Brad Gyorkos said their win over Alton on Monday got them going heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Bees.
“Yesterday kind of got us going. We went down to Alton, and it was a tough, chippy game,” he said. “Today we got some hits with runners on base which has been our issue all year long, but today I thought we were really good at that.”
Designated hitter Riley Black hit an RBI single scoring Joe Siervo to put the Gems on the board in the bottom of the first inning, followed by a run by Jack Zebig.
Black credited the team playing much more relaxed.
“I think our bats are finally not having holes in them. Our demeanor has been more calm which the more calm you are the better you play,” he said. “Pitchers are throwing strikes and we’re having more fun out there.”
In the bottom of the second, Siervo hit a home run to left field scoring Harry Oden.
The Bees would make things tight in the top of the third inning with three runs which included a two-run home run from Keanu Spenser.
In the fifth inning, Gems would begin to take a stranglehold of the momentum.
A solo home run from Black followed by a walk RBI from Logan Voth stretched their lead to 6-4.
Cross Jumper and Harry Fandre would both score later on to make it 8-4.
The Bees wouldn’t go away though moving even closer with two more runs to close the gap to 8-6 in the top of the sixth inning.
The Gems held the Bees to no runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Stefan Stockwell struck out the side in the eighth inning.
“It was nice to carry over some momentum from last night, we scored in the ninth and the tenth and it was good to come right back offensively and play good baseball,” Gyorkos said. “Cole Parkhill had a great start before he got injured, he gave us a chance to win and get out in front.”
Prior to exiting with a forearm injury, Cole Parkhill pitched for 4.1 innings allowing eight hits, four earned runs, three walks and had two strikeouts.
The Gems (5-9) are 4-4 in their last eight games after after a 1-5 start to the season.
Growing chemistry in the dugout is one of the reasons behind the team's improved play, Gyorkos said.
“Our guys are beginning to get know each other better and having more fun,” he said. “Early on guys were tight and trying to impress each other and I think they’re finally starting to play as a baseball team.”
Up next for the Gems is the O’Fallon Hoots (4-7) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
