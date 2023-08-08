MARION, Ill. -- The Quincy Gems are moving on to the Prospect League Championship Game.
The Gems continued their winning ways on the road this postseason, outslugging the Thrillbillies 13-6 at Marion Stadium on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 12:01 am
MARION, Ill. -- The Quincy Gems are moving on to the Prospect League Championship Game.
The Gems continued their winning ways on the road this postseason, outslugging the Thrillbillies 13-6 at Marion Stadium on Tuesday.
Four different Gems batters had three hits -- shortstop Jack Zebig, designated hitter Kyle Hvidsten, center fielder Joe Siervo and catcher Otto Jones.
Gems right-hander Noah Harbin earned the win after going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts, while allowing five hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Rich Snider pitched an inning in relief for Quincy, while Jake Syverson pitched 1.1 innings in relief. Gems closer Stephen Eskridge pitched the ninth inning in a non-save situation to finish out the game.
A pair of Thrillville batters hit solo home runs early on -- with Jackson Cooke homering in the first inning and Jackson McCoy going yard in the second.
Jones hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to tie it up, which was followed by Koza driving in Oden on a fielder's choice to give Quincy a 3-2 lead.
The Gems added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth when Zebig doubled home Oden and Jaison Andujar hit a sac fly to drive in Zebig.
Quincy tacked on three more runs in the sixth after Koza singled home Oden and Kyle Hvidsten doubled home Koza and Zebig, giving the Gems a 8-2 lead.
The Thrillvillies inched closer after scoring a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh, to narrow the Gems lead to 8-5.
The Gems broke the game open in the eighth. The scoring started with an RBI single by Hvidsten, then a bases loaded walk by Lucas Loos, and three straight RBI singles by Tristan Meny, Siervo and Jones.
Quincy (33-26) will host the Chillicothe Paints in the Prospect League Championship Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Thursday. It is a best-of-three series.
Chillicothe defeated the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12-0 in the Eastern Conference Championship Game on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.