QUINCY – At around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Gems catcher Otto Jones and his teammates got a text. After what they thought was a first-half division-clinching win Friday night, manager Brad Gyorkos told the team that was not the case.
They needed one more win.
“Might as well do it again,” Jones said.
And again they did with a 6-4 win against Springfield at QU Stadium to officially clinch the Great River first-half division title. With the Game 1 doubleheader-win Saturday, the Gems (19-12) will return to the Prospect League playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“It feels great,” Jones said. “This was our goal from the first day. We were saying that at our first team meeting so it was pretty exciting to actually do it.”
Quincy struggled earlier on in the season, going 6-9 to begin the 2022 campaign. However, the Gems have won 13 out of their last 16 games to pull ahead of the Normal CornBelters for the title.
The biggest reason behind this turnaround? Chemistry, according to Quincy infielder Zack Stewart.
“The chemistry has really clicked in the past two weeks,” Stewart said. “We really came together and really became a family so it’s really made a difference.”
This family dynamic includes Gyorkos, who said he was “so proud” of Jones after his two-RBI double in the sixth. This, coupled with a four-run comeback, lifted the Gems to the title-clinching win.
One reason behind this comeback was starting pitcher Gage Yost. After the righty gave up four runs on three hits and three walks in the first, Yost threw three scoreless innings while striking out five Lucky Horseshoes.
After that, the Gems inched back to tie the ballgame in the third before Jones’ heroics.
“These guys are tough and they just don’t go away,” Gyorkos said. “They played hard for all seven innings today, usually nine, but for all seven innings they played hard and four runs isn’t anything for us so I’m proud of them.”
After Quincy’s walk-off 6-3 win against Springfield in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Gems will play one more first-half game vs. O’Fallon Sunday at QU Stadium. Quincy will then open up second-half play at home against Illinois Valley on Wednesday.
With a playoff spot already clinched for the Gems, Gyorkos said his team is not letting off the gas.
“Nothing changes,” Gyorkos said. “We’re going to keep playing. Our focus is to win this next baseball game here and keep piling them up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.