ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy Gems showed their resiliency as they came from behind Monday night to defeat the Alton River Dragons 12-8 in 10 innings.
Scoring no runs through six innings, the Gems started in the seventh with Riley Black scoring on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Harrison Blueweiss ground out scoring Cam Suto, and a single from Joe Siervo brought Joe Huffman home.
Key RBIs from Siervo, Jack Zebig and Black tied the game up at 8-8 in the ninth inning.
Logan Voth and Blueweiss would both score on an RBI error from Siervo to finally push the Gems ahead and help them clinch a come from behind win over Alton.
Peyton Clampitt pitched for 4.2 innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs and five walks with seven strikeouts. Noah Harbin pitched for 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Dawson Flowers closed the game out pitching with nearly two perfect innings, only allowing one hit.
The Gems (4-9) will return to Quincy Tuesday night hosting the Burlington Bees (3-7).
The season series between the two is tied 1-1.
