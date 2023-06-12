Gems comeback on Dragons with win in ten innings

Quincy Gems team meeting up on the mound in their home game against the Normal Cornbelters on Friday, June 9, 2023. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy Gems showed their resiliency as they came from behind Monday night to defeat the Alton River Dragons 12-8 in 10 innings.

Scoring no runs through six innings, the Gems started in the seventh with Riley Black scoring on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Harrison Blueweiss ground out scoring Cam Suto, and a single from Joe Siervo brought Joe Huffman home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.