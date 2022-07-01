QUINCY — The Quincy Gems didn’t need to wait until after the game to see a fireworks display.
They put on an explosive show of their own in the first three innings.
The Gems erupted for 12 early runs en route to pounding Normal 12-2 on Friday night at QU Stadium.
Quincy improved to 17-12 in Prospect League baseball play while also clinching the first-half divisional title and a playoff berth.
Gems players ran at manager Brad Gyorkos shortly after the game and doused him with an ice bucket bath near the third-base line.
“That was really cold, but it was worth it. It was fun,” Gyorkos said as water dripped off his soaked jersey. “I am so proud of these guys and this team. They really came on strong. They’ve played some great baseball.”
Quincy, playing before a vocal packed house of 2,438 fans, jumped on the CornBelters for four runs in the first inning to take charge.
Quincy broke the game open with an eight-run third inning.
No. 9 hitter Hayden Moore crushed a grand slam to right-center field to highlight the huge third inning.
“I just joked with Hayden and said, ‘It’s about time,’” Gyorkos said. “He’s a really good player. Hayden runs really well, and that’s why I put him in the nine spot. That gave us another leadoff hitter. And then he really came through with some power for us.”
It was Moore’s first homer of the season, but there was no doubt it was gone as soon as it left the bat.
“I was seeing the ball well,” Moore said. “He came at me with a fastball, and I was ready for it. I knew I had in it me and I was able to show it.
“It’s awesome to clinch a playoff spot, but there is a lot left this team can still do. We are having a blast, and this is a great bunch of guys. We just want to keep it going in the second half.”
Zack Stewart’s second hit of the inning — a ringing two-run double to left-center field — capped the third-inning outburst.
The Gems sent 14 batters to the plate in the third.
Quincy starter Brayden Haug earned the win. The right-hander didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning while showcasing pinpoint command.
Haug went five innings and allowed one run.
“Brayden will fill the strike zone up and he did it all day long,” Gyorkos said. “He did a really good job.”
Left-hander Luc Fladda pitched the final two innings for the Gems.
The game was shortened to seven innings because of the 10-run rule.
“We struggled earlier in the season, and we just needed to get back to having fun,” Gyorkos said. “It wasn’t acceptable how we were playing. Give these guys credit – they found a way to turn it around. Our players have been swinging the bats great, and our pitchers have done a good job.”
Quincy has won four straight games and is now assured of a spot in the postseason.
“There’s still more work left to do,” Gyorkos said. “We haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, and these fans deserve it. We had a great crowd and it was awesome to do it in front of them. It was fun. The job is not finished yet. We still have a lot that we want to accomplish.”
