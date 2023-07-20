CLINTON, Iowa -- At home and away, Quincy has had the Clinton LumberKings.
The Gems defeated the LumberKings for the second time in two days, earning a 8-4 win over Clinton on Thursday at NelsonCorp Field.
It was a big day at the plate for a pair of Gems, catcher Kyle Hvidsten and third baseman Lucas Loos.
Hvidsten went 2-for-5 with three runs, a home run and three RBIs.
Loos went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Gems starting pitcher Cole Parkhill (2-2) picked up the win on the mound after pitching five innings with three strikeouts and allowing two hits, four walks and three earned runs.
Stefan Stockwell and Braden Smith each pitched two innings in relief for Quincy.
The Gems struck first when Jack Zebig grounded out to score Loos in the second inning.
Hvidsten hit a three-run home run in the third inning to give Quincy a 4-0 lead.
Clinton got a rally going in the bottom half of the third, scoring three runs to narrow the Gems lead to 4-3.
Quincy capitalized on a pair of an error and a pair of wild pitches in the fifth inning to increase its lead to 7-3 after getting some insurance runs.
Quincy (23-22) will play a two-game road series against Jackson on Friday and Saturday.
