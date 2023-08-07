CLINTON, Iowa -- For the second straight season, the Quincy Gems are the Great River Division Champions.
Quincy defeated its division rival Clinton 6-5 in the Great River Division championship game on Sunday at NelsonCorp Field to advance to the Western Conference championship game.
The LumberKings were a nemesis for the Gems during the regular season, taking five out of seven games over Quincy prior to Sunday's playoff game.
The Gems struck first when Lucas Loos hit a two-out, two-run home run off of LumberKings pitcher Jimmy Burke in the top of the first inning.
Burke found his groove the next three innings and the LumberKings responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a three-run home run by Jeremy Figueroa.
The Gems regained the lead in the top of the fifth with a four-run inning of their own, with Joe Siervo doubling home three runs and Otto Jones singling home a run to take a 6-4 lead.
Jake Schisler started the game for the Gems and had a no-decision after going four innings with two strikeouts; while allowing five hits, no walks and four earned runs.
Davin Meier picked up the win for Quincy after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.
Gems reliever Stephen Eskridge pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save.
Loos went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs, a home run and two RBIs.
Siervo went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and three RBIs.
Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The LumberKings committed three errors during Sunday's game, which was uncharacteristic for Clinton since they committed the second-fewest amount of errors in the Prospect League during the regular season.
Quincy (32-26) will face Thrillville in the Western Conference championship game on the road at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
