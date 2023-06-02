QUINCY — Quincy Gems had their home opener on Friday night, hosting the Clinton Lumberkings.
The Gems dropped the opener 9-2 to Clinton.
Quincy Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos spoke on the loss tonight to the Lumberkings.
“We’ve been chasing all year long, offensively we have to get off to better starts, but I thought we stuck with our game plan but it’s tough when you’re chasing on the scoreboard throughout the game,” Gyorkos said.
Clinton put eight runs on the board in the top of the second inning as Quincy would get off to a difficult defensive start but would improve holding Clinton to just one run the rest the night.
The Gems would score two runs in the game in the bottom of the fourth and seventh.
Jack Zebig went 1-for-4, one RBI and one walk.
Cross Jumper went 2-for-5.
Lucas Loos 2-for-4, one run and one RBI
Riley Black went 1-for-5.
Kyle Hvidsten 1-for-2, one run and one walk.
Loos talked about what needs to happen to improve going into tomorrow’s game and his thoughts on the loss.
“We walked a few guys, we need to play better defensively, and we have to get our bats off earlier in the game so we’re not in such a big hole at the beginning,” said Loos.
Quincy Gems (0-3) will host Clinton (1-2) again Saturday night back at QU Stadium at 6:35 p.m.
