As the sun went down and the weather cooled off on Wednesday night, the bats at Community Field in Burlington, Iowa warmed up.
The Gems and Bees combined for 26 hits but Burlington’s bats burned a bit hotter in a 15-5 season-opening loss for Quincy. Burlington’s AJ Henkle struck the final blow in the seventh with a grand slam to force the mercy rule.
Henkle proved to be the thorn in the side of the Gems throughout the game as he hit for the cycle. The Bees scored in five innings, including a five-run first that gave Burlington the early lead.
“We talk about the big inning all the time and we lost the big inning in the first and, unfortunately, it was tough to get back from,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “Tomorrow’s a brand new day and we’re going to go play baseball again, strap it on and hopefully come get one.”
Burlington also put up a three-run inning in the fourth thanks in part to a pair of wild pitches and an RBI single from Chase Terrill.
“They have a good group of guys, they obviously just outhit us,” shortstop Andrew Fay said. “Can’t really do anything with that, just got to come back tomorrow and be ready to go again at it.”
Fay also mentioned Quincy’s eight runners left on base played a big role in Wednesday night’s defeat.
Despite the loss, catcher Otto Jones had a nice opening night for the Gems. The redshirt sophomore from Washburn University knocked in three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third.
“(Jones) swinged the crap out of it today,” Gyorkos said. “I think he’s going to be able to do that for us all year long and we’re going to keep giving him ABs, so he’s done a good job.”
Culver-Stockton product Fay also impressed at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Quincy.
Looking forward to Thursday night’s matchup against the Bees, Gyorkos said his team will look to pitch a bit differently.
“They didn’t miss the barrel very often,” Gyorkos said. “We just got to find a way to mix pitches. Defensively, we were fine. Offensively, seven hits, five runs is a pretty good baseball game. We just got to find ways to get some soft contact.”
Thursday night’s game against Burlington is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Community Field. Quincy will then make their way back to QU Stadium for Friday night’s 6:35 p.m. start against the Clinton LumberKings.
