QUINCY — After a 1-5 start, Quincy returned home this week for a three game home stand with an opportunity to right the ship before heading back on the road.
The struggles continued this week as they dropped their second of three home games with a 5-3 loss to the Normal CornBelters Friday night who improved to 7-2 a top the Wabash River Division.
The Gems struggled for most of the night to find much action at the plate with infielder Lucas Loos being the sole player with a hit until the ninth inning.
“I thought we pitched well enough to win. (Stefan) Stockwell like I said yesterday he was going to throw strikes and he did exactly what we thought he was going to do," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. “But when you only have one hit through eight innings you’re never going to win games like that so proud of the arms, not very happy offensively but we get a chance to play tomorrow.”
Quincy would take an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Harry Oden was hit by pitch that that brought in Cam Suto. Joe Huffman would soon score off of another hit by pitch on outfielder Easton Mains.
Outfielder Cross Jumper would get an RBI on a sacrifice fly scoring infielder Jimmy Koza.
Normal didn't allow a single run the rest of the way.
CornBelters starting pitcher Bode Gebbink pitched for seven innings allowing no hits and getting five strikeouts causing issues for most of the night for the Gems after the second inning.
Gems starting pitcher Stefan Stockwell credited Gebbink's performance on the mound.
“Team wise, we struggled to hit today but you got to tip your cap to him he pitched really well, he had it tonight, we still had a shot at the end — had bases loaded in the ninth just a tough way to lose," he said.
The CornBelters would put one run on the board in the top of the fourth and fifth to move within one run of Quincy trailing 3-2. In the top of the sixth inning, Ben Higgins hit a triple to center field with the bases loaded to move ahead 5-3.
The Gems would struggle to regain their footing on the scoreboard but had an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth with bases loaded, but Mains and Jumper both struck out to end the night.
Gyorkos highlighted what made Gebbink so difficult to hit against Friday night.
“(Gebbink) was in the strike zone, he was just in that zone the whole game, worked quickly, threw strikes and he put us behind all night long," Gyorkos said.
The Gems (2-7) have an opportunity to even the score with the CornBelters as they face them Saturday in Normal.
“It’s a long baseball season; still got a lot of baseball left. Unfortunately, everyone isn’t playing at their best at the same time, so once we get some good baseball games under our belt we’re going to go," Gyorkos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.