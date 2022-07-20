QUINCY — The Quincy Gems ended the night on a positive note.
Quincy’s Maurice La Fon blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
But unfortunately for the Gems, not much else went right on a steamy Wednesday evening at QU Stadium.
The Cape Catfish belted three home runs and capitalized on five Quincy errors en route to a 15-3 victory.
The Gems fell to 5-7 in the second half and 24-20 overall in Prospect League baseball play.
“We need to win every inning and win every pitch, and we didn’t do that,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “It’s hard to win a baseball game when the line score looks like that.”
Quincy captured a first-half divisional title earlier this month to clinch a playoff berth.
The Gems fell behind 3-0 in the first inning Wednesday before starting pitcher Bennett Stice settled down and kept his team in the game.
Stice went five innings and allowed three earned runs. He struck out eight hitters.
“Bennett gave us a good start,” Gyorkos said. “I was proud of him for giving us five innings and keeping us in the game. He just needed to figure out his breaking pitch, and once he did that he was OK.”
Cape starter Eli Brown allowed one earned run in six innings to collect the win. He struck out six batters.
Down 4-1, Quincy had a golden opportunity in the fifth inning.
Andrew Fay walked with one out and scampered home when Dayson Croes ripped a double down the left-field line.
Croes tried to stretch the hit into a triple before being thrown out on a close play at third base.
“I think he made the right decision,” Gyorkos said of Croes. “The call just didn’t go our way. It was a bang-bang play and I don’t think that changed the baseball game.”
Leading 4-2, the Catfish erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning. Cape’s first three batters drew walks before the Gems committed back-to-back errors.
Danny Sperling highlighted the outburst by belting a three-run home to right field. Teammate Dalton Rudd followed with a solo homer to left field.
Croes and Lucas Loos led Quincy with two hits apiece.
The Gems are scheduled to face the O’Fallon Hoots on Thursday night at home.
Quincy has dropped four of its last five games.
“We just need to bounce back and regroup,” Gyorkos said. “It’s baseball, and we have a chance to come back right away and win our next game.”
