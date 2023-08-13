trophy.JPG

The Prospect League Championship Trophy on display at QU Stadium prior to the start of Game One between the Quincy Gems and Chillicothe Paints on Thursday. The Paints won the series 2-1 to capture their second straight league championship.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- After taking a pivotal 1-0 lead in the Prospect League Championship Series, the Quincy Gems were unable to win either game in the Buckeye State.

The Gems fell behind early during Game Two on Saturday in a game Quincy ultimately would be shutout by the Chillicothe Paints 12-0.

