CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- After taking a pivotal 1-0 lead in the Prospect League Championship Series, the Quincy Gems were unable to win either game in the Buckeye State.
The Gems fell behind early during Game Two on Saturday in a game Quincy ultimately would be shutout by the Chillicothe Paints 12-0.
Quincy had one more chance to bring home its seventh league title and first since 2014 on Sunday in Game Three.
The Gems came out of the gate strong and scratched out two runs in the top of the first inning to start Game Three, but the Paints would score five in the the bottom of the second to take the lead.
Chillicothe fended off late Quincy rallies to to defeat the Gems 12-8 in Sunday's decisive Game Three to take the series and win back-to-back Prospect League championships, the fourth overall in Paints team history.
Quincy had won the opener 18-12 on Thursday at QU Stadium, being unable to replicate that type of offensive output in the final two games after giving up 12 runs in all three games of the series.
Anthony Ribes started Game Two for Quincy and only lasted 1.1 innings with no strikeouts and allowed five earned runs, dropping his record to 2-3.
The Gems were unable to figure out Paints starting pitcher Nick Falter in Game 2, who went seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing just one hit and two walks.
Gems designated hitter Kyle Hvidsten got the lone hit for Quincy in Game Two, while also drawing a walk.
Noah Harbin started Game Three for the Gems and lasted 2.2 innings with one strikeouts, while allowing four walks, eight hits and eight earned runs. He finishes the season with a 4-1 record.
In Game Three, Gems right fielder Jaison Andujar went 2-for-4 with a run, home run and two RBIs.
Second baseman Jimmy Koza went 2-for-4 with a run, walk and RBI in Game Three.
Catcher Otto Jones went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and a run in Game Three.
Quincy finishes the 2023 season with a 31-27 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.