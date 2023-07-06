CLINTON, Iowa -- The LumberKings bats were too much for the Gems to handle on Thursday, as Clinton slugged its way to a 10-5 victory.
The Gems began a three-game road trip after having Wednesday off.
Clinton took an early lead when Jeremy Conforti doubled to score Max Holy and Tate Gillen in the bottom of the first inning.
The Gems chipped away in the top of the second when Jack Zebig scored after Harry Fandre hit into a double play.
Quincy tied it up in the top of the third after Kyle Hvidsten grounded out and Joe Siervo scored on an error.
Gillen hit a bases clearing double that scored Paul Schuyler, Brandon Vicko and Connor Giusti to take a 5-2 lead in the bottom half of the third.
Otto Jones scored on an error to narrow the LumberKings lead to 5-3 in the fourth inning.
Hvidsten hit a sac fly in the fifth inning that scored Siervo and brought the Gems within one run of the lead.
The LumberKings put the game out of reach in the eighth inning when Gillen hit a three-run home run and Giusti hit a single that drove in Conforti.
Jimmy Koza scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, but the Gems were unable to scratch out anymore runs.
Cole Parkhill (1-2) started the game for Quincy and lasted just 2.2 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing three hits, seven walks and six earned runs.
Parker Mangelsen and Juan C. Wu each pitched an inning of relief for the Gems, with both pitchers giving up two runs.
Braden Smith pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in relief for Quincy, allowing just one hit and two walks.
Jimmy Burke started the game for Clinton and earned the win after going five innings with six strikeouts and allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run.
Nick Scanlon got the final two outs in the ninth inning to pick up the save for the LumberKings.
Zebig went 3-for-5 with a run, while Siervo went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs.
Quincy (14-17) will face Burlington on Friday and O'Fallon on Saturday as the Gems continue their road trip.
