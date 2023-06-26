NORMAL, Ill. -- The three-game road trip has not gone well for the Quincy Gems.
The Gems fell to Clinton 4-2 at NelsonCorp Field on Monday, after losing to the LumberKings 18-8 on Sunday.
Second-place Quincy (10-15) is now five games behind first-place Clinton.
Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the first and added a run in the second.
Quincy narrowed Clinton's lead to 2-1 in the fourth, but the LumberKings would take a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Gems starting pitcher Andrew Fay (0-2) allowed eight hits, three walks and four earned runs in 4.1 innings before being replaced by Jake Syverson for 2.2 innings and Stephen Eskridge for an inning.
Cam Suto went 2-for-4 with two walks and came through with two RBIs for the Gems, driving in Riley Black in the fourth inning and Logan Voth in the sixth inning.
Black went 2-for-5 with a run with a double, while Voth went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.
LumberKings starting pitcher Graysen Drezek (3-0) was the winning pitcher after going five innings with six strikeouts; while allowing four hits, no walks and one earned run.
Nick Scanlon picked up the save for Clinton after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
Max Holy went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a stolen base for the LumberKings.
Parker Shupe and Casey Hintz went 2-for-4 for Clinton. Casen Neumann had two RBIs.
Up next for Quincy is a two-game home series against Alton, with the Gems hosting the River Dragons on Tuesday and Wednesday.
