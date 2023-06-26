Gems post first shutout win of the season against O'Fallon

Quincy Gems' pitcher Jake Syverson on the mound during their home game against the O'Fallon Hoots on Friday, June 23. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

NORMAL, Ill. -- The three-game road trip has not gone well for the Quincy Gems.

The Gems fell to Clinton 4-2 at NelsonCorp Field on Monday, after losing to the LumberKings 18-8 on Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.