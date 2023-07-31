QUINCY -- Nine is the number wins in their last eleven outings for Brad Gyorkos' Quincy Gems as they seem to be hitting their stride late in the season.
Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Alton River Dragons, Quincy came off back to back victories over Burlington at home and Cape Catfish on the road.
They defeated Burlington in a shutout and won a tight one over Cape. Their momentum rolled into Monday night with a competitive 8-4 win over Alton.
Quincy has stepped up defensively as of late as it was a major part of Monday's win at QU stadium.
Gems right-hander Jake Schisler got the start on the mound, improving his record to 2-1.
I thought I pitched pretty well, at the start I was struggling a little bit with my off speed command," said Schisler. "But after I figured that out and our defense was great, they were definitely hitting balls hard but my guys were running them down and making some good plays for me.”
Schisler finished the night pitching for six innings with seven strikeouts, allowing four hits, two runs, two earned runs, a walk and one home run. He along with the Gems defense played a role in Alton not putting up a single run until the top of the fifth.
Offensively Quincy wasn't as prolific as their last win over the Bees where they put up 15 runs, but their methodical scoring on Monday was enough to capture the win.
Lucas Loos ended up leading the way for the Gems offense by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a run and a walk. he got the scoring started with single run hit to center field scoring teammate Jack Zebig in the bottom of the first.
“We talked earlier, if we got a lead I thought we’d be in good shape," said Gyorkos. "I mean that’s been the difference between the first half and the second half, so it was really nice for them to put up zeros and let us just go play offense."
Quincy would lead 7-0 before Alton's Jake O'Steen would hit an RBI single to avoid the shutout loss. Quincy would score their last run in the bottom of the fifth off of a Luke Jessen single to left field RBI scoring Harry Oden.
The Gems (29-24) will be on the road Tuesday against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (25-28) at 7:05 p.m.
“We still haven’t clinched yet," said Gyorkos. "We just got to take care of our business. We’re not going to scoreboard watch. We’re just going to win games so for us. We’re just going to keep playing our game and I think we’ll be fine."
