Gems held scoreless after first inning in difficult outing against Illinois Valley

QUINCY -- After winning three of their last four games, the Quincy Gems looked to build on that momentum heading into their three game series with Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp this weekend.
Illinois Valley took the first matchup on Friday, defeating Quincy 16-4 and dropping the Gems to 12-10 at home.
After a grand slam from Jack Zebig in the bottom of the first, the Quincy faithful wouldn't see another run the rest of the night.
Zebig finished the game going 2-for-3, with four RBIs and one run.
Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos talked about the team's loss on Friday that dropped them back under .500 overall.
"No positives," Gyorkos said. "We played awful, we got to play better tomorrow."
After a 4-3 lead after the first, Illinois Valley wouldn't let up the rest of the night as their hitters came to play.
Ryan Bakes hit a solo run single scoring teammate Zach Lane to give them their first lead over Quincy in the top of the second.
Bakes would score himself later on, from a two run homer from Tobey Jackson to push the lead to 7-4.
In the top of the third another solo run single this time from Isaiah Hart followed by a sacrifice RBI fly out from Brendan Comerford would deepen the hole for Quincy to 9-4 after three.
A frustrated Gyorkos highlighted his team's pitching performance on the mound as another factor that led to the loss.
"Our pitching wasn't very good," Gyorkos said. "They had 16 runs, we had two errors and probably had more than that. So it just wasn't a good night."
Harry Fandre who finished the night going 1-for-3, would hit a single to the right side of the field in the bottom of the third for Quincy.
But a fly out from Jaison Andujar followed by strike outs from Zebig and Jordan Scott would cap off the third. This would be story for most of the at bats for Quincy.
Otto Jones went 1-for-3, with one run and a walk.
Easton Mains went 1-for-2 with one walk.
Illinois Valley would win the fourth and fifth innings 3-0 and 2-0 respectively to close in on their 17th win of the season heading into the final two innings.
As the rain began to slowly creep in heading into the top of the sixth, Quincy finally was able to hold Illinois Valley to zero runs something they might be able to build on heading into two more outings against Illinois Valley this weekend.
The last scores of the game would be from Bakes, as he hit a two run homer in the top of the seventh.
Quincy pitcher P.J. Schmidt got the start and went for two innings, allowing seven hits, seven runs, five earned runs, one walk and had two strikeouts.
Gems (19-20) will take their 7-10 road record to Peru, Illinois at Schweickert Stadium at Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday and Sunday looking to bounce back against Illinois Valley.
Saturday's game will be at 7:05 CDT and Sunday's game will be at 4:05 CDT.
"We'll be alright," Gyorkos said. 'We'll be at their place tomorrow and we're going to figure out how to get a win against them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.