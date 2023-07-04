QUINCY -- The Gems were looking for redemption on Independence Day after being on the wrong side of a blowout loss to Normal on Monday.

Quincy brought the lumber out for our nation's birthday and defeated the CornBelters in a 16-12 slugfest to put an exclamation point at the end of the Gems five-game homestand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.