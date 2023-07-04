QUINCY -- The Gems were looking for redemption on Independence Day after being on the wrong side of a blowout loss to Normal on Monday.
Quincy brought the lumber out for our nation's birthday and defeated the CornBelters in a 16-12 slugfest to put an exclamation point at the end of the Gems five-game homestand.
"I made a joke in our dugout earlier today if we don't beat them now, we might never beat them," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. "They had our number and for us to come out here and get up early was huge."
The Gems were 1-4 against the CornBelters this season prior to Tuesday's win, and suffered a 17-3 thrashing to Normal less than 24 hours prior.
"We are the same team no matter what happens, man," Gyorkos said. "We are not going to talk to them. We are just going to let them play. Yesterday doesn't matter and tomorrow doesn't matter. We just take it one day at a time."
Peyton Clampitt started the game for Quincy and fell just one out shy of qualifying for the win.
Although Clampitt had a no-decision, he pitched well enough to go 4.2 innings with six strikeouts, while allowing two hits, five walks and two unearned runs.
"(Clampitt) kind of ran into some trouble in the fifth and his pitch count was getting high, so we had to go get him," Gyorkos said. "Other than that, he threw really well. He minimized his damage after walking some guys, but didn't give up big numbers."
Quincy took the lead early when Kyle Hvidsten singled home Jimmy Koza in the first inning.
The Gems added three more runs in the third off a two-RBI single from Lucas Loos and a RBI single by Jack Zebig.
Loos came through with a two-RBI double in the fourth, which was followed by an RBI double by Cam Suto. The Gems scored two more runs off of CornBelter errors to take a 8-0 lead by inning's end.
Normal broke through for a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, taking advantage of an error by the Gems.
The Gems responded by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the fifth, an RBI single by Riley Black and a three-run home run by Loos.
The CornBelters exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth, chasing Gems reliever Noah Harbin fro the game and narrowing the Gems lead to 12-9.
Quincy added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth -- RBI singles by Joe Siervo and Koza and a bases loaded walk by Hvidsten.
Tyler Barker (1-0) was the winning pitcher after pitching 1.1 innings of scoreless relief for Quincy.
Normal tagged Josh Hempelman for three runs in the eight inning and Stephen Eskridge pitched a clean ninth to seal the deal for the Gems.
"We swang it well," Gyorkos said. "I just wish we would have pitched it a little bit better. Clampitt gave us a really good start and we kind of let them sneak back in."
Loos went 4-for-6 with two runs, two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.
Koza went 3-for-4 with two walks, four runs and two stolen bases.
Suto went 3-for-6 with a run, double and an RBI.
Siervo went 3-for-6 with three runs and an RBI.
"I don't know if it was (because) it's an early day game or the heat or what it was, but we were swinging it well," Gyorkos said.
Quincy (14-15) will begin a three-game road trip, facing Clinton (16-11) in its next game at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
The Gems will then play Burlington on Friday and O'Fallon on Saturday before heading home to face Alton on Sunday.
"We got a road trip ahead," Gyorkos said. "We got three games coming up this weekend. They are probably going to be some tough ones, but we need to win some games."
