QUINCY -- As postseason baseball approaches, the Quincy Gems have seen much more consistent success on the diamond as of late and have won six of their last eight games prior to Thursday's game.
That's why Thursday night may have been just a bump in the road as Thrillville defeated Quincy 22-7 in Quincy.
Three separate innings saw Thrillville put up five or more runs en route to them winning the season series with the Gems 2-1.
Quincy was able to hold Thrillville scoreless in the top of the first and sixth innings but had a difficult time in the other innings defensively.
Headlined by five home runs given up, the Gems had bad outing on the mound.
Cole Parkhill got the starting nod pitching for 1.2 innings allowing six hits, seven runs six of which were earned runs, two walks, one strikeout and one home run. He's now 2-3 on the season in games started.
On the offensive side after a 7-0 hole, Harry Fandre homered to right center scoring teammates Jordan Scott and Joe Siervo in the bottom of the second to put Quincy on the board.
Fandre finished going 1-for-2 with a run and four RBIs.
Siervo and Scott both went 2-for-3 at the plate with doubles. Siervo had two runs and a walk.
Thrillville would keep the Gems at bay though as the deficit became a steeper mountain to climb throughout the night. Gems' Lucas Loos hit a two run homer scoring Jimmy Koza as well.
Koza would later on in the bottom of the seventh hit a double to left center scoring Charles Schebler, which ended up being the final run of the game for Quincy in the 15 run loss.
Koza went 2-for-4, with a run to go along with his double RBI.
Thrillville improved to 26-19 on the season as the Gems dropped to 26-24 overall and 14-11 at QU stadium.
They'll finish the month of July with two more games at home against the Burlington Bees (22-27) Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. and the Alton River Dragons (18-32) on Monday at 6:35 p.m.
"We didn't play well tonight, everything was bad with how we played," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. "We have a really long day ahead of us heading on the road to face Cape, so we just need to get some rest and be ready to go next time out."
