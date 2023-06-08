QUINCY — The Quincy Gems haven’t been able to string back-to-back wins together in 2023 and just missed the opportunity Thursday against the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

A grand slam in the bottom of the third by catcher Riley Black and a triple by outfielder Luke Jessen gave the Gems a 6-4 lead through six innings, but they fell to the Thrillbillies 8-6.

