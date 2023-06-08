QUINCY — The Quincy Gems haven’t been able to string back-to-back wins together in 2023 and just missed the opportunity Thursday against the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
A grand slam in the bottom of the third by catcher Riley Black and a triple by outfielder Luke Jessen gave the Gems a 6-4 lead through six innings, but they fell to the Thrillbillies 8-6.
Despite the loss, Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos believed starting pitcher Philip Reinhardt threw well.
“Every time he starts you’ll see him have a big inning like he did, and he did a really good job throughout the night, offensively we just have to play better,” Reinhardt said. “Five hits and just six runs if we don’t hit the grand slam, we lose by seven runs. So we got to find ways to be more efficient offensively, but overall I was still happy with the effort.”
After Black and Jessen put the Gems on top, the Thrillbillies pushed back and retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning.
The Gems looked to retake the lead in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Shortstop Jack Zebig advanced to second base on a passed ball followed by Joe Huffman getting walked to give the Gems two on base with two outs.
Cross Jumper was at the plate with a chance to make a game saving hit but struck out to close the door on the Gems’ comeback attempt in the ninth.
Black said the team played "decent but not great" since they lost.
“Walks kill people that’s part what got them back into the game, at the plate we just have to be more competitive and stop striking out so much and make adjustments," Black said.
The Gems will look to rebound back at home on Friday against the Normal Cornbelters (5-2) who are first in the Wabash River Division.
Gyorkos is confident with the team’s chances of bouncing back as they look to win two out of three straight home games.
“We have Stockwell starting and he just throws strikes consistently. I haven’t seen normal yet so I don’t know much about them, but I do have confidence in our ability to throw a lot of strikes and the beautiful thing about our sport is we have another opportunity to play tomorrow and fix the issues that we had tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.