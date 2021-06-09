ALTON, Ill. — For the second game in a row, the Quincy Gems ended things early.
Another offensive outburst enabled the Gems to bury the Alton River Dragons 16-4 on Wednesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in an eight-inning affair. The Prospect League is using a run-rule after seven innings this summer, and the Gems have invoked it on back-to-back nights.
They beat the Clinton LumberKings 16-3 in seven innings Tuesday night.
Leading 12-3 going to the eighth inning, the Gems put this one away with a four-run frame.
Danny Sperling led off with a double, Matt Schark walked and they both advanced on a wild pitch. Ryan Hutchinson delivered an RBI single, and Carter Bither plated another run with a groundout.
Nick Iannantone finished it with a two-run home run.
The Gems were opportunistic throughout.
In the three-run first inning, Gino D’Alessio and Iannantone sandwiched singles around a groundout. The first run scored on Jake Skrine’s single, and Alec Patino added a two-run single.
Jackson Galloway’s RBI single followed D’Allesio’s two-out double in the second, and a bases loaded error allowed two runs to score in the third.
A five-run fourth inning featured Jayce Maag’s two-run double and Dane Thomas’ two-run single.
Thomas also had an RBI double in the sixth. He finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
D’Alessio and Iannantone were both 3 for 5, while Skrine was 3 for 6.
Brayden Haug picked up the victory, tossing five innings and allowing three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
Connery O’Donnell threw the final three innings, allowing one runs and three hits with five strikeouts.
Quincy improved to 4-8 and remains 3.5 games behind in the West’s Great River Division. The Gems welcome the O’Fallon Hoots to QU Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.