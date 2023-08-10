QUINCY -- There was no shortage of offense in Game 1 of the Prospect League Championship Series.
The Quincy Gems moved one game away from the Prospect League championship, after defeating the Chillicothe Paints in a 18-12 marathon of a Game One.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 11:33 pm
QUINCY -- There was no shortage of offense in Game 1 of the Prospect League Championship Series.
The Quincy Gems moved one game away from the Prospect League championship, after defeating the Chillicothe Paints in a 18-12 marathon of a Game One.
It was quite the game for Gems catcher Otto Jones, who went 3-for-5 with a double and six RBIs.
Quincy second baseman Jimmy Koza came through with a 4-for-5 performance with a walk, two runs, a home run and three RBIs.
Joining the hit parade for Quincy was shortstop Jack Zebig, who went 3-for-5 with a walk, three runs, a home run and two RBIs.
Gems right fielder Jaison Andujar drew four walks and did not record an out after also getting two hits, scoring four runs and hitting a home run and driving in two runs.
Gems first baseman Tristan Meny continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-4 with two walks, three runs and an RBI.
Chillicothe jumped on Gems starting pitcher Davin Meier for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.
Quincy immediately answered with an eight-run bottom of the first that began with a solo home run by Jack Zebig and saw 13 batters come to the plate.
The Gems increased their lead to 10-3 after the second inning, but the Paints would keep chipping away as the game went on.
The Paints plated three runs in the third inning and added another pair of runs in the fourth to narrow Quincy's lead to 10-8.
Once again, the Gems rose to the occasion and scored three runs in the bottom half of the fourth, aided by a two-RBI single by Jones.
With the Gems taking a 13-8 lead, the Paints put the pressure on with a four-run top of the sixth to narrow Quincy's lead to 13-12.
Koza hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Gems more of a cushion, with Andujar coming through with a solo homer and RBI walk in the latter innings to seal the deal.
Meier was pulled after 1.1 innings and one strikeout, allowing five hits, one walk and three earned runs.
The Gems used five relief pitchers, starting with Drew Evans for an inning. Stefan Stockwell pitched the next 2.2 innings with a strikeout and four earned runs, the longest run by any Quincy pitcher on Thursday.
Connor Schwindeler and Jake Syverson each pitched an inning in relief for the Gems.
Tanner Gerdes picked up his first win of the season after pitching two scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
The Prospect League Championship Series will move to Chillicothe, Ohio for Game Two on Saturday and a potential Game 3 if needed on Sunday in the best-of-three series.
