Riley Black.JPG

Gems batter Riley Black swings at a pitch during Quincy's game against Jackson at QU Stadium on Monday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- The Gems offense was once again rolling on Tuesday night at QU Stadium.

Quincy scored double-digit runs for the third straight night, but would be defeated by Jackson 11-10.

