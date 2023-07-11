QUINCY -- The Gems offense was once again rolling on Tuesday night at QU Stadium.
QUINCY -- The Gems offense was once again rolling on Tuesday night at QU Stadium.
Quincy scored double-digit runs for the third straight night, but would be defeated by Jackson 11-10.
The Rockabillys took an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and two more in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Quincy struck back in the bottom of the third, starting off with Riley Black doubling home Jimmy Koza and Jack Zebig.
The Gems followed that up with a two-run home run by Harry Oden and a solo shot by Luke Jessen to go up 5-3.
Jackson responded by tying the game up at 5-5 in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Black hit a two-RBI single to score Koza and Harry Fandre. Jordan Scott then singled home Kyle Hvidsten to go up 8-5.
The lead would not last long with the Rockabillys scoring four runs in the top of the fifth to go up 9-8.
Quincy answered back in the bottom half of the fifth when Koza doubling home Fandre and Zebig to regain the lead at 10-9.
After a couple of quiet innings, Jackson scored a pair of runs in the eighth to go up 11-10.
Cole Parkhill started the game for Quincy and had a no-decision after going 4.1 inning with three strikeouts; while allowing four hits, six walks and four earned runs.
Gems reliever Stefan Stockwell was the losing pitcher after going five innings with four strikeouts; while allowing six hits, one walk and four earned runs.
Black went 2-for-5 with a run, double and four RBIs.
Oden went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Koza went 2-for-5 with a walk, two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI.
Zebig went 2-for-5 with a walk, two runs and three stolen bases.
Quincy (18-19) will have Wednesday off and return to action on Thursday, playing a road game against Thrillville (18-14) at 6:35 p.m.
