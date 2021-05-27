SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Quincy Gems couldn’t have asked for a better start to their summer.
Ryan Hutchinson led off with a walk and scored on Alec Patino’s triple as the Gems scored two runs in the top of the first inning Thursday and parlayed that into a 3-2 victory over the Springfield Sliders in the season opener at Robin Roberts Stadium.
One out after Patino’s triple, John Wood Community College product Andrew Fay delivered a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.
In the sixth, the Gems’ Alex Wattermann led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Carter Bither’s sacrifice fly.
The Sliders didn’t score until Luke Malmanger’s RBI triple in the eighth. They added another run in the ninth, but Gems reliever Jason Jennerjohn got the final two hitters to fly out to end the game.
Bailey Wendell started for the Gems and tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out four. Jake Stipp worked 4.2 innings of relief, giving up one run, four hits and four walks. He struck out six to earn the victory. Jennerjohn allowed one unearned run over 1.1 innings with a strikeout to earn the save.
Patino went 2 for 4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI, while Wattermann was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. The Gems finished with eight hits.
Quincy will play at the Normal CornBelters on Friday before playing their first game at QU Stadium since 2019 on Saturday against the Clinton LumberKings.