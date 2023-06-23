QUINCY, Ill. – The Gems might be playing their best baseball right now after Friday’s shutout win over the O’Fallon Hoots returning home after a 3-0 road trip.
Quincy Gems defeated O’Fallon 11-0 before sun down in seven innings. Jimmy Koza who led the team in RBIs in the game feels like the team is starting come together.
“We’re getting hot right now," Koza said. "Everyone is picking each other up, the bullpen is starting to all play well, are hitters are all hitting well right now, we’re getting guys on base and playing the way we know we can play.”
Koza finished the night going 1-for-4, with a home run, four RBIs, a walk and two runs.
All the scoring would be on one side in this one as the Hoots could never get really anything going on the scoreboard. Joe Siervo would score first the Gems off of a sacrifice fly RBI from Jack Zebig.
Quincy wouldn’t score in the second but three consecutive strikeouts would keep their lead at 1-0 heading into the third. Cam Suto would hit a two-run homer scoring Kyle Hvidsten to push the lead up to 3-0.
Top of the fourth would be the dagger inning in this one as eight of their 11 runs would be scored in the fourth. Zebig would get an RBI single scoring Koza to extend their lead to 4-0.
Luke Jessen would later get an RBI walk and Otto Jones would two-run single scoring Zebig, Suto to put Quincy up 7-0.
This all would be capped off by the biggest hit in the game, a grand slam from Koza to go up 11-0 after four.
Koza talked about what goes into being a good hitter and what he looks for in the type of pitcher he’s facing.
“For me is just keeping your head up and focusing your eyes on the arm you’re facing and just knowing how and when to adjust your swing when you’re at the plate facing potentially different type of pitches you’ll see,” Koza said.
Two ground outs and a strike out would keep the Hoots at zero after five. Three more consecutive strikeouts in the top of the sixth would follow.
Tanner Gerdes lead the team in strikeouts on the night. He pitched for two innings, allowing one hit, no runs or walks and got five strikeouts.
Suto and Hvidsten led the team in hits with three each. Suto went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk and two runs.
Hvidsten went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Otto Jones went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs.
Jack Zebig went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
The Gems (10-12) are currently on their longest win streak of the season with five straight wins. They’ll be back on the road Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Normal CornBelters (10-10)
Normal leads the season series 2-1.
Head coach Brad Gyorkos gave his final thoughts headed into Saturday’s fourth matchup with the CornBelters.
“We need to go there and get a win, take care of business and keep playing with the energy and the way we came out tonight and keep it going in these next few games afterwards,” Gyorkos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.