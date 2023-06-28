Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.