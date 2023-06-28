QUINCY -- The Quincy Gems have postponed its Wednesday home game against the Alton River Dragons due to poor air quality and the weather forecast.
The game will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 9, which will now be a doubleheader.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
QUINCY -- The Quincy Gems have postponed its Wednesday home game against the Alton River Dragons due to poor air quality and the weather forecast.
The game will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 9, which will now be a doubleheader.
Quincy defeated Alton 17-3 in a shortened six-inning game on Tuesday night.
The Gems have a scheduled day off on Thursday and will return to action on Friday, when Quincy host the Burlington Bees at 6:35 p.m.
Quincy currently sits at 11-15 and in second place, four games behind first-place Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.