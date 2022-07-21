QUINCY — The Quincy Gems started strong.
QUINCY — The Quincy Gems started strong.
The Gems plated five early runs in Thursday night’s Prospect League baseball matchup with the O’Fallon Hoots.
O’Fallon rallied to tie the game, but Quincy rebounded in impressive fashion to earn a much-needed victory.
The Gems busted the game open by scoring six times in the fifth inning.
Quincy’s Otto Jones delivered a two-run double to right-center field before teammate Hayden Moore blasted a three-run home run to right field.
Dylan Wipperman capped the offensive onslaught by connecting on a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That boosted the Gems to a 16-6 win on another steamy night at QU Stadium.
Quincy is now 25-20 overall and 6-7 in the second half.
The Gems came back strong after they suffered a 15-3 setback against the Cape Catfish on Wednesday night at home.
Quincy had lost four of its last five games before Thursday’s triumph.
The Gems won a first-half division title to clinch a playoff berth.
Quincy scored four runs in the second inning Thursday on just one hit. Logan Voth, Wipperman and Dayson Croes each drew bases-loaded walks to stake the Gems to a 4-0 lead.
Quincy went up 5-1 an inning later when Maurice La Fon walked before eventually scoring following three wild pitches.
O’Fallon came back to tie it with a four-run fourth inning against Gems starter Philip Reinhardt.
But Quincy quickly regrouped by tacking up six runs in the decisive fifth inning.
Gems reliever Noah Harbin pitched the final three innings to earn the win. He allowed one run while striking out three batters.
