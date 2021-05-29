QUINCY — Brent Williams hadn’t walked into QU Stadium since he took his 8-year-old grandson to a Quincy Gems game in the middle of the 2019 season.
He never figured he’d be wearing a sweatshirt when he returned.
“This weather doesn’t feel like summer,” Williams said. “It feels like the boys should be raking leaves, not raking hits.”
In front of a sizable crowd filling a large portion of the grandstand Saturday night, the Quincy Gems made the oddly cool weather seem warmer with their return to the venerable facility. The Prospect League team’s home opener against the Clinton LumberKings marked their first game played since the end of the 2019 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The return of baseball and community spirit was enough to warm everyone.
“This is the way you’re supposed to spend your summer nights,” the 68-year-old Williams said. “A cold drink and a great game. That’s how I’m trying to teach my grandkids to enjoy life. I’m happy this team and this league is back. Quincy needs this. Baseball needs this. Everybody needs this.”
The end result on the field wasn’t exactly what the Gems had in mind, falling 4-2 in the first-ever meeting with the LumberKings. But the results and the effort can get more serious as the season rolls forward, but this was a night to celebrate being back in the stadium.
“A blessing,” said Margaret Johnson, a 58-year-old fan who has gone to Gems games since the franchise’s inception in the mid-1990s. “There are people here I hadn’t seen in two years. That’s nice. To hear the game and smell the game and see the game, that’s a blessing.”
The LumberKings scored twice in the second inning and twice in the eighth to improve to 3-0. The Gems fell to 1-2 as their ninth-inning rally fell short. Jack Payne and Carter Bither had two hits apiece for Quincy.