QUINCY — Home cooking was good for the Quincy Gems on Wednesday as the organization celebrated #BeLikeGrace Night during the final week of the regular season in the Prospect League.
The Gems were home for the first time in almost a week and snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Normal Cornbelters 10-6 at Quincy University Stadium.
"It feels good," said Gems manager Brad Gyorkos. "We just weren't scoring runs and I think it's nice to come home again because we were on the road for a little bit. It's nice to get home and get in front of these fans again. I think it gave us a little bit of energy."
The Gems broke out of their slump by collecting 11 hits, 12 walks and scoring 10 runs.
Left fielder Luke Napleton went 2-for-4 with a walk, double, home run, two runs and four RBI.
Second baseman Dayson Croes went 4-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
"I made a comment about earlier about how we haven't scored (many) runs in awhile," Gyorkos said. "It's nice to see us go get double-digit hits and double-digit runs for the first time in a long time."
Quincy took an early lead in the first inning when Lucas Loos doubled in Napleton.
Normal tied it up in the second when Will Henson hit a solo home run.
The Gems answered in the bottom of the second with three runs, including a two-RBI double from Napleton.
The Cornbelters took its only lead in the third inning after scoring four runs, including two-RBI double from Peyton Dillingham and a two-run home run by Cy Kerber.
With Normal up 5-4 in the fourth inning, Quincy took the lead for good with a two-run home run by Napleton.
Quincy would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning, capitalizing on walks by Cornbelter pitching.
The game was delayed in the bottom of the sixth inning when rain started pouring down, stopping play for about 15 minutes.
"I don't think it had much of an impact on us," Gyorkos said. "It wasn't as long as I thought it was going to be. I had a feeling it was going to kill the game and we were going to be done. But I'm proud of our guys, they stuck in it and kept playing against a tough team."
Gems right-hander Bennett Stice started the game and went four innings, while getting one strikeout. He allowed five hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Quincy left-hander Philip Reinhardt earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief. Right-hander Donovan Prost pitched the final three innings to close out the game.
"I think (Stice) still threw pretty well," Gyorkos said. "He didn't give up too many free bases, so I'm ok with the homer and the rest of it. I thought (all three pitchers) gave us enough of a chance to win the game as they could and that's all I ask for."
Quincy (29-28) will play a road game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (23-33) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its next game, with only three games remaining in the regular season.
The Gems will host the Great River Division Championship game on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.
"We just need to be ready for Sunday," Gyorkos said. "Obviously we want to win the next three games and take care of the end of the year and get some momentum going. For us, it's about preparing for Sunday and going in and winning that game."
