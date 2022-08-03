QUINCY — Home cooking was good for the Quincy Gems on Wednesday as the organization celebrated #BeLikeGrace Night during the final week of the regular season in the Prospect League.

The Gems were home for the first time in almost a week and snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Normal Cornbelters 10-6 at Quincy University Stadium.

