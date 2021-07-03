QUINCY — The Quincy Gems didn’t allow the end of a winning streak to morph into a losing skid.
After falling 9-2 in the first game of Saturday night’s doubleheader against the Normal CornBelters to halt a four-game win streak, the Gems rebounded for an 11-3 victory in the nightcap in Prospect League action at QU Stadium.
In the first game, the Gems led 2-0 through three innings on the strength of RBI singles from Ryan Hutchinson and Jake Skrine. In the fourth inning, however, the CornBelters scored four unearned runs as the Gems’ defense began falling apart.
Quincy committed five errors and allowed five unearned runs overall.
Matt Shover was tagged with the loss, although he didn’t allow an earned run over 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked three.
In the second game, the Gems and CornBelters were tied at 3 going to the bottom of the fifth when Quincy exploded for five runs and followed it up with three runs in the sixth.
In the fifth, the first six Gems batters reached safely, highlighted by Matt Schark’s two-run double. In the sixth, a walk, a hit batter, a single and an error led to two unearned runs.
The final run scored on Dane Thomas’ RBI single.
Trent Youngblood and Jack Payne combined to face the minimum eight batters over the final 2.2 innings to preserve the victory.